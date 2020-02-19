After what has seemed like quite some time, the Van Meter boys basketball team is back in action as with their postseason opener Thursday, Feb. 20.

The Bulldogs will be matched up against a familiar foe to kick off the postseason in round one winner Woodward Academy. It’s been an overall series that has favored the Bulldogs including eleven straight victories entering Tuesday’s battle. The Bulldogs have touched up no less than 50 points against the Knights in any one game and enter the postseason battle with an average of 67 points per battle with Woodward Academy.

As he has all season, senior Anthony Potthoff will be one of the major pieces leaned upon for the Bulldogs and rightfully so. Entering Thursday’s battle, Potthoff is averaging just over 18 points per game, a 40 percent make rate from three-point range and has connected on over 78 percent of his free-throws. Potthoff will also be leaned upon to lead the charge off the glass as the senior paces the team by averaging 5.7 rebounds per contest and 108 total, a full twenty rebounds ahead of second-place Brett Berg with 82.

Van Meter has often been known for their facilitation of baskets and sophomore Chris Schreck more than continued that in 2019-20. He will enter the postseason averaging 3.5 assists per contest. On the defensive end, Van Meter will most likely be eyeing the junior talent of Davion Wilson for the Knights. Like Potthoff, Wilson is a player of many talents, leading Woodward Academy with 18 points per game. His 136 total assists on the season rank second-best inside the West Central Activities Conference. Any point to exploit for the Bulldogs will be the fact that Wilson currently paces the conference with 89 total turnovers on the season.

Van Meter will be seeking to continue the strong season that is heading into the postseason. For the first time in over ten years, the Bulldogs will enter postseason play having finished the regular season unscathed.