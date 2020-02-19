Before the Waukee girls basketball team sets sail on their postseason path, several individuals have been given district honors.

One such honor went to the guy directing traffic for the Warriors in head coach Chris Guess. Coach Guess was honored as the Class 5A West District Coach of the Year. Coach Guess has continued to keep an excellent winning tradition going ever since he stepped foot in Waukee Fieldhouse. This season marks the fourth straight year that Waukee girls basketball has captured 18 or more victories. The 2019-20 campaign alone saw yet another impressive season as one of just three Class 5A teams to suffer two losses or less on the year. Waukee also achieved what no other team in the state was able to do which was to best previously undefeated Iowa City High.

Two players earned All-District honors as well including juniors Katie Dinnebier and Peyton Kelderman. Dinnebier’s 2019-20 season so far has included 322 total points and an average of 15 points per contest. The junior is shooting at a clip of nearly 60 percent and currently ranks 14th in the class in three-point buckets made with 47. Dinnebier’s season has been about dishing the ball out as scoring as she sits seventh in Class 5A with 89 total assists on the year. That’s without mentioning perhaps her greatest skill on the defensive end where she sits atop the Class 5A field with 93 total steals.

For the Warriors, right behind Dinnebier’s production has been Peyton Kelderman who’s 11.5 points per game, 42 total steals, and 68 assists all sit second on the team. Kelderman has been solid from the floor shooting 50 percent and an outstanding 50 percent from three-point range, the best mark on the team with at least 25 attempts. In fact, that’s the best mark across the Class 5A landscape.

Both Kelderman and Dinnebier along with coach Guess and the entire Warrior team will be searching for their seventh consecutive state tournament appearance. The first step in that search will begin Saturday, Feb. 22 as they take on Fort Dodge inside Waukee Fieldhouse.