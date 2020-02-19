Before the postseason even sets in, the Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball team will have one of their own earning honors.

That individual is none other than senior Jordan Cunningham who recently was awarded a Class 4A All-Central District player honor by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. Cunningham is just one of ten district players to earn the honor. The future collegiate star has torn through the regular season and currently rests as the 12th best scorer across Class 4A with 369 total points and an average of 17.6 per contest.

Cunningham has proven crucial in key situations including from the free-throw line where she currently ranks sixth in 4A with 89 made shots from the charity stripe. Along with shooting nearly 50 percent from the field, Cunningham also holds a mark of 31.2 percent from three-point range.

Defensively, Cunningham has been just as stingy, highlighted by her 71 steals on the season which just so happens to rank tied for seventh across the Class 4A landscape.

Cunningham and the rest of the Fillie basketball squad will take on their postseason opener tonight from DC-G Meadows Gym beginning at 7 p.m against Winterset.