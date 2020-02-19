Area wrestlers will face some stiff competition to start off the state wrestling tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The first round of state action will see nine of the 11 area qualifiers face off against a ranked opponent.

Gilbert has a school-record six wrestlers competing at state this weekend - Cael Ihle, Carson Johnson, Aiden Carr, Jacob Steenhoek, Cadyen Meskan and Jacob Torresi. Ihle, Johnson and Carr are two-time state qualifiers.

Every Tiger wrestler except Steenhoek goes up against a ranked foe in the first round of Class 2A competition on Thursday.

“First-round match-ups are going to be tough, just as with any round at the state tournament,” Gilbert coach Scott Auderer said. “It’s not about who you wrestle, it’s about how you wrestle.”

Ihle (46-2) is ranked fourth in 2A at 126 pounds. He goes up against top-ranked Matthew Lewis (25-2) of Centerville in the first round.

Johnson is ranked eighth at 160 with a 47-2 record. He will take on sixth-ranked Zach Williams (36-6) of Osage in his opener.

Carr enters the state tournament with a 40-8 record at 170. He goes up against fourth-ranked Adam Michel (34-5) of Maquoketa to start things off on Thursday.

Steenhoek is 45-4 and ranked 10th at 195. He opens against Algona’s Cole Lewis (33-8).

Should he advance Steenhoek could face a huge challenge on Friday with top-ranked Wyatt Voelke (34-1) of West Delaware potentially awaiting in the quarterfinals.

Meskan is ranked eighth at 220 with a 40-9 record. He has the tough task of facing undefeated and second-ranked Kobe Simon (34-0) of West Liberty in his opening match.

Torresi is 39-11 at 285. His first match on Thursday is against 10th-ranked Austin Kelso (41-9) of Forest City.

Auderer expects his wrestlers to step up to the challenge. But he also stresses that he wants them to have fun out on the mat and embrace the chance to compete on the big stage.

“They earned the right to be here and they need to continue to do the same things that got them here - to wrestle their best and have no regrets,” Auderer said. “Keep things in perspective, be thankful for the opportunity and enjoy the moment.”

Nevada’s Drew Robinson (106), Roland-Story’s Joe Hovick (113) and Ballard’s Gage Long (132) are the other area wrestlers competing in 2A.

Robinson (32-6) is the first Nevada wrestler to compete at state since 2012. The Cub freshman takes on a tall order in the first round, going up against third-ranked Derrick Pass (33-4) of Davenport Assumption.

“Drew is working hard at what he does best and trying to work on getting out and focusing on one match at a time,” Ferguson said. “We just need to focus on wrestling our match.”

Hovick (42-6) is making his second trip to Des Moines. He opens against Sheldon-South Obrien’s Osvaldo Ocampo (31-6) in the first round.

Should he advance top-ranked Carter Fousek (36-3) of Crestwood likely awaits in the quarterfinals.

“After making it last year, his goals are even higher this year - to finish on the podium,” Roland-Story coach Leland Schwartz said. “He proved that he is definitely capable of beating anybody when he wrestles well.”

Long is also returning to state for the second year in a row. He placed eighth at 132 last season.

Long enters state ranked 10th with a 37-6 record. The Bomber junior goes up against fifth-ranked Nate Curry (46-5) of Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday.

“Obviously the ultimate goal is to stand on the top of the podium, but we have been stressing to just wrestle one match at a time and do what we do best and that’s compete,” Ballard head coach Steve Mickelson said. “Step to the line and give everything he has for the full six-plus minutes if needed. As long as Gage does that positive things will happen.”

Two South Hamilton wrestlers will be competing at state in Class 1A. Lane Swenson at 170 and Trevor Thompson at 195.

Swenson is ranked eighth and carries a 38-3 record into state. He goes up against ninth-ranked Cael McLaren (30-8) of Council Bluffs St. Albert in the first round.

Thompson is 35-8. He opens against eighth-ranked Derek Anderson (33-3) of Hinton.

“I think both Lane and Trevor are in great positions within each bracket,” South Hamilton head coach Dan Brodie said. “Both McLaren and Anderson present a tough challenge to start the tournament. Lane will have to use his quickness to set up quality shots. He will need to be physical on top. Trevor will have a little challenge with Anderson’s length, but ultimately will have to work inside and control tie-ups.”

Today’s 2A competition at the state tournament is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. The 1A matches are set to start at 6 p.m.