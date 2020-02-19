Wapello High School's Eryka Dickey topped 1,000 career points and helped the Arrows topple Pekin, 44-20, in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal girls basketball game at Packwood Tuesday night.

Dickey, a 5-8 senior, scored 10 points, giving her 1,008 for her career. She's averaging 13.9 points this season. Earlier this year, Dickey broke the Wapello career rebounding record.

Holly Massner led the Arrows past Pekin with 16 points. Lindsy Massner finished with eight points and 10 rebounds. Kerrigan Pope paced Pekin with 10 points.

Wapello (15-5) plays No. 6 West Branch (19-3) in the semifinals at West Branch Friday. West Branch advanced with a 60-16 win over Wilton.

NO. 9 VAN BUREN 65, L-M 30: Taryn Scheuermann accumulated 34 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots and led the ninth-ranked Warriors past Louisa-Muscatine in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal game at Keosauqua.

Madison Bartholomew scored 15 points for Van Buren and Isabel Manning added 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Grace Davidson had 10 steals and four assists. Salena Sayre finished with five rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocked shots.

The Warrior defense limited Louisa-Muscatine's Kylie Sanders to six points, 15 below her average. McKenna Hohenadel led the Falcons with eight points, Raegan Downing had seven and Hailey Sanders added five.

Van Buren (20-3) advances to Friday's semifinals at Mediapolis, facing No. 7 Mediapolis (21-1). Louisa-Muscatine exited at 11-10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BURLINGTON 56, CENTRAL 55: Burlington's Amarion Davis sank a free throw with time expired to lift the Grayhounds to victory at Davenport's George Marshall Gym.

Burlington's Jack Carlson hit a layup to tie the game at 55-all with 10 seconds left to play. A traveling call on Central gave Burlington the ball with eight tenths of a second left and Davis was fouled as time expired.

Central, though, could have clinched the game at the free throw line. While still leading, the Blue Devils went 0-for-5 at the line in the final 43 seconds. For the game, Central made just six of 16 free throws.

Davis finished with a game-high 22 points. Emarion Ellis led Central with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Burlington finished its regular season at 12-9. Central is 14-6.