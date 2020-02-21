The ninth-ranked Notre Dame High School boys basketball team hadn't played a game in nine days, but the Nikes certainly didn't go stale.

They rolled to an 83-31 win over Sigourney in a first round Class 1A District 8 game at Father Minett Gymnasium Thursday night.

Notre Dame (18-4) advances to Tuesday's semifinal round, hosting Pekin (17-4) at 8 p.m.

Sigourney scored first on Mason Harter's layup, but Notre Dame scored the next 22 points. Josh Smith had eight points in that first quarter spree and Axel Tjaden added seven for the Nikes.

The game was essentially over, but there were still 24 minutes to play.

"It's easy to overlook people," Notre Dame coach Dan Kies said. "Go out flat, play flat, not do the things you're supposed to. The first minute or so, maybe we were a little over-hyped, I guess. We missed some easy shots early off of pretty decent plays. But then we worked on defense, got rebounds and ran the floor."

Notre Dame's Nick Skerik took over in the second quarter, hitting four 3-pointers, and Brady Oleson came off the bench for another trey.

"We got a couple guys knocking threes down, so that helps," Kies said. "I love defense. I like looking up at the board and not giving up many points. It drives me nuts sometimes when I don't think a team should score 14 or 15 on us in a quarter and we let them because guys maybe get a bit passive and complacent, I guess. But I don't think we really did that. We had a couple mental lapses defensively, but I thought most of the guys coming in were ready to play and ready to get after it. It's been nine days. We had a little layoff there, so it's good to back and play a game."

After just two points in the first quarter, Sigourney got 10 in the second period and 11 in the third.

Notre Dame sank 11 3-pointers for the game. Skerik had five of them for a game-high 15 points. Matt Johnson had three 3-pointers and finished with nine points. Oleson sank two and Jackson Brett had one.

Eleven Nikes scored. Smith and Tjaden each had 14 points. Mitchell Brent scored eight.

Harter led Sigourney with 13 points and Ben House added nine.

"We saw a little bit of video on them," Kies said. "Other than that, we didn't know much about them. Just their stats and teams they played against. We knew the big kid (Harter), he's young but he's talented. He can score and rebound for them so we really wanted to focus on taking him out of it. Our guys have a little bit of size and they're athletic, so I thought we could throw two or three of them at him that have some athleticism. Maybe make it a little difficult on him. He had some putbacks and he had a couple decent drives where guys didn't stay in front. There's a reason he's scoring 15 a game for them. We just didn't want to let him have a huge night."

Notre Dame's next opponent, Pekin, won the SEI Superconference North Division championship while the Nikes were second in the South Division.

"We've seen them play in the Superconference shootout," Kies said. "They've got some decent size and they're athletic. They like to get up and down the floor. It can be a really tough matchup."

Sigourney bowed out at 10-12.