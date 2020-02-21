The state wrestling tournament turned towards day two and with it another strong set of performances by the five Dallas Center-Grimes wrestlers.

It was a tougher field to go through and out of the fray 132-pound star Trevon Wells led the way as the only Mustang grappler to advance onto day three.

Jacob Fistler (106-pounds)

The path for the younger Fistler on day two began with a tough battle against second-seeded Nathanael Jesuroga of Southeast Polk. It was a strong effort by Fistler but unfortunately, Jesuroga kept him out of rhythm and ended up handing the freshman his second loss of the tournament, thus sending him into the consolation bracket by a 20-5 major decision. That match later in the day came against Davenport-Central’s Nathan Canfield. In that match, Fistler’s offense fell just short as a takedown in period two and an escape in period three ended up downing the freshman and thus ending his state tournament run. Fistler put on a very strong season which will come to an end with a record of 28-4.

Trevon Wells (132-pounds)

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the day for the Mustangs came from the 132-pound weight class and senior Trevon Wells. The multi-year state veteran began day two with a tough match-up against second-seeded Hunter Garvin of Iowa City West. Despite the final 12-3 decision, it was quite a tight battle but one that Wells just couldn’t find his offensive rhythm with. The three points for Wells came by escape and an 8-2 period one deficit, unfortunately, increased thanks to four late points by Garvin for the 12-3 defeat.

That then sent Wells into the consolation bracket where he then battled North Scott’s, Josh Connor. It seemed like it would be a deadlocked defensive battle but early on but thanks to a final second takedown, Wells held a critical 2-0 lead entering the second period. Following two points by Connor in the second stanza, Wells seemed to turn on the jets and added six more points in the third period beginning with two straight takedowns and a two-point nearfall to end up running away with the victory.

From there, Wells battled a familiar foe in fellow conference member and six-seed Keaton Moret of Norwalk. It was another close battle that Wells utilized a second-period surge to pull ahead for the eventual 8-6 victory. It started with a 2-0 lead early in the first period but then saw a deficit 3-2 with under a minute to go in the first. Wells evened up the score with just 15 seconds left in the first at 3-3 due to a late escape. The biggest highlight of the match came from a pair of takedowns in the second period which helped to weather the storm. Wells held a two-point lead entering the third period and what kept things really interesting was a late takedown that was taken away from him late in the third period.

“It wasn’t great but it wasn’t anything I could control so I didn’t worry about it,” mentioned Wells. “I just told myself I had to get those points back.”

Regardless of all of that, Wells did prevail with his 26th win of the 2019-20 campaign.

“It felt really good to get the win,” said Wells. “I wanted to do all I could for the team and for this senior class which as done so much.”

Wells will now battle Brock Espalin of Des Moines East for the chance to enter the third-place match.

Brayden Broderick (152-pounds)

It was a strong comeback into the win column for 152-pounder Brayden Broderick from day one of the state tournament. It was a path that no one envied and across day two, that meant an opening day battle with Norwalk’s Ethan Vetterick, the seventh-seeded wrestler in the bracket. That match had a back and forth feel early before a takedown and a nearfall put Vetterick ahead of Broderick 6-3 following the first period. Broderick held his own but unfortunately couldn’t make a dent in the deficit, falling by a 9-3 overall margin. That officially brought Broderick his second loss of the tournament and ended his medal hopes for the season. He will conclude his sophomore campaign with a 10-8 record.

Luke Fistler (160-pounds)

Following a successful day one of the state tournament, sixth-ranked Luke Fistler had a mixed bag of results in day number two. A four-point second-period swing for Fistler’s opponent Tate Naaktgeboren of Linn-Mar ended up dashing Fistler’s title hopes with a 4-2 decision overall. That then put Fistler into the consolation bracket where he battled it out with a familiar conference foe in Cade Schmidt of Norwalk. That match did not fall in Fistler’s favor despite a 4-2 lead by the senior entering the second period. Across the rest of the shootout, Schmidt bested Fistler 6-3 in the second period and 5-0 across the third period for the 13-7 victory. That, unfortunately, ended Fistler’s tournament run as the senior now wraps up his senior season with a 16-6 record.

Zach Needham (170-pounds)

The second day for the 170-pound DC-G star known as Zach Needham was also a mixed bag of results. Following his round one victory, Needham began day two with an 8-4 decision loss to third-seeded McCrae Hagarty of Waverly-Shell Rock. That then put Needham into a top-ten battle with fourth-ranked Ashton Barker of Iowa City West. Despite a close 2-1 score following the first period and a 6-4 deficit following the second period, Needham ended up falling late by a 10-6 decision. The thing that did Needham in was the pair of escapes and a takedown by Barker on a 4-2 run that brought down the senior star. The loss also effectively ended Needham’s state tournament run, leaving him with a 31-6 record overall on the season.