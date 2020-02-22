He came, he saw, he conquered. Now ADM’s Kaden Sutton sits atop the Class 2A 285-pound world as the state champion following his 4-2 thrilling victory over Taven Rich of Maquoketa it the title bout.

From a runner-up finish a year prior, Sutton completed his comeback tour and officially became the eighth wrestler in ADM history to crown himself the champion of the state. The ever-humble Sutton rightfully showed more emotion than ever before and it showed following the win.

“It feels amazing,” began Sutton. “It’s the best feeling in the world. I knew I had to be quicker.”

The title match did present the toughest battle of the tournament for Sutton who failed to capture a match point across the first two periods for just the second time in nearly the entire season. All the action took place in the decisive third period which gave a slight scare to fans and coaches alike as Rich drew the first point and led Sutton 1-0. It took just 45 seconds for Sutton to correct the situation and turn things around in a big way, striking a takedown and a two-point nearfall within three seconds of each other. That gave Sutton four quick points which drastically changed the landscape of the match. Despite a late escape by Rich, the lead produced by Sutton was not to be eclipsed.

It was a challenge that Sutton rarely saw before entering the title match but the tides still turned in favor of the senior.

“The second period when we chose down and we got roped for two minutes, that was an eye-opener for us because that hadn’t happened before,” said head coach Christopher Hatchitt. “We knew that wasn’t going to stop him and he just kept that motor going tonight.”

It took all that Sutton had and more to pick up the victory, one which was won more so by one particular aspect.

“Sutton’s scrambling ability is second to none,” started Hatchitt. “He’s got great hips and he has a great feel for the mat overall. We’ve worked the scramble situations all year and we knew going into the third period that the match was far from over.”

The win marked the fifth such victory of the season by decision for Sutton and permanently etched his name in the history books, never to be forgotten. It will be an outcome that will more than likely stay with fans, teammates, and coach Hatchitt himself for a long time to come as shown by coach Hatchitt following the win.

“I’m still so excited and I still have goosebumps, said Hatchitt. “That feeling of yes he did it, his goals, desires, and dreams all coming true, it’s truly amazing for Kaden and still makes me very excited.”

While the high school world may turn the page on another wrestling season, the story of Kaden Sutton’s title run will be talked about for years to come. It was a season that just seemed to be and Sutton will officially cap off his time as an ADM Tiger wrestler in the best way possible and do so with a 40-1 record.