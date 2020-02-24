The ADM boys basketball team officially kicked off their postseason run as a new week began, traveling to Grimes Monday, Feb. 24.

The Tigers were posted up against a familiar foe in North Polk inside the confines of DC-G Meadows gym. It was the sixth meeting between these two teams and just like all prior engagements, ADM bested North Polk by a 60-52 final.

It was an overall tightly contested contest where the Tigers had to adapt to several things, including a change of defense.

“Most of the season North Polk has been running a zone defense and that’s what we planned for but then they ended up playing man-to-man on us all night,” said Tiger head coach Aaron Mager.

That was one of the many reasons for the tightly contested opening quarter but ADM still managed to find themselves up heading into the second-quarter 18-13.

With the help of a strong shooting quarter where the Tigers posted a 50 percent mark from the floor, ADM increased their advantage to 14 points at the half up 35-21. That momentum continued to weather the North Polk storm including an 18-11 run by the Comets in the third quarter. ADM used another 50 percent shooting quarter to keep things in their favor and took to the final stanza with a 46-39 lead.

Heading into the contest, the Tigers had been averaging around seven made three-point shots but Monday night they were held to just two, meaning 90 percent of their scoring came within two-point range.

“No matter what we always want to be inside out even if we’re shooting the three well,” said Mager. “We did enough and made enough big plays tonight to overcome some things.”

No matter what the Tigers did, they always held a lead when they did it as at no point in the game did ADM find themselves down. They took that and ran away with their sixth straight victory over North Polk since 2016.

Three Tigers found themselves in double-digits for their scoring efforts including Nate Mueller who paced the team with 16 points on the night. Nate Conrad poured in 13 points towards the winning cause while Jaxson Millsap put up his 15th double-digit scoring effort of the season with ten points on the night.

The win officially gave the Tigers their third postseason opening victory in the past five years and officially put them in the Class 3A Substate 7 title game. Once there, the Tigers will be involved in a rematch with longtime rival Dallas Center-Grimes in second-round action. That battle will take place again inside Meadows Gym at DC-G High School on Feb. 27. It will be the 25th overall battle since 2006 and it will be the five-year tiebreaker as both teams have taken two games each over the last four outings. Overall DC-G leads the all-time series 16-7 dating back to 2006.

The latest edition will begin on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.