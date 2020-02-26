For the second straight season, the Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball team arrived at the regional title game just one win shy of a state tournament berth. Unfortunately for the Fillies, also for the second straight season, they fell just short, this time falling to regional top-seed Lewis Central Tuesday night by a 59-41 final.

It was a tough battle but one that DC-G kept close for the majority of the contest. That included a dead even first quarter that ended up all tied up at 9-9 heading into the second quarter of action. The big downfall for the Fillies came in a pair of uncharacteristic quarters where DC-G posted just 12 combined points to close out the first half and open up the second half. It marked the lowest point production by the Fillies across the second and third quarters this season. Even with the offensive shortfall, DC-G still sat within striking distance at the half down 19-15. A 14-6 run by Lewis Central expanded their lead over DC-G to 33-21.

The fourth quarter has been very solid for the Fillies this season averaging 15.7 points per fourth quarter. Tuesday night inside Lewis Central High School, the Fillies made a valiant comeback attempt by blowing bast their fourth-quarter scoring average and dropping 20 points on the Titans. Unfortunately for DC-G, their scoring efforts were matched by Lewis Central who dropped 26 fourth-quarter points of their own to hang on to the lead for the eventual win.

For the most part, some of DC-G’s most effective weapons were dampened including top scorer Jordan Cunningham who connected on just six points for the contest. Other big weapons for the Fillies still did manage to put up good scoring numbers like Julia Reis. The junior star produced 12 points to lead the Fillie lineup for the contest. Senior Elizabeth Elfvin was next up with seven points for the contest.

Overall the Fillies drop just one game shy of the state tournament, ending with an overall record of 17-7.