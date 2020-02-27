In what has been another strong season for Waukee boys bowling, junior Cameron Borst highlighted the 2019-20 campaign with a tenth place finish at the Class 3A state bowling meet.

Held within the confines of Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, Borst was Waukee’s only representation at state but he put forth an impressive showing, placing tenth out of a 51 bowler field with a series score of 450. This was Cameron’s second overall trip to the state meet on an individual note and it included some strong single-game scores. Across game one, Borst recorded a score of 229 which interestingly enough ranked as the tenth best game one score for the Class 3A meet. Borst then followed that up with a game two score of 221 which helped to end in a series mark of 450, just 22 pins shy of his season-high series score of 472.

Last season Joe Jensen placed tenth for the Warriors but this season, Cameron had to do a little extra work as the top bowler for the meet, Marshalltown’s Lucas Kramer, totaled a series score almost unheard of at 532.

“Cameron did a great job today,” said head coach Steven Bossenberger. “In a year where the top scores aren’t as high, he could have very well earned a fifth or sixth-place finish. Overall he performed well and was consistent.”

Borst is one of several high points for the Waukee boys bowling team and one of several individuals who will bring a lot of excitement back to the bowling scene come next season. The Warriors lose out on just one varsity bowler from this season meaning the main core of Borst, Joseph Barnes III, and Charlie Titus who will bring that extra boost that will help Waukee next season.

“Experience will play a huge factor for us next season because of who we have coming back,” said Bossenberger. “Cameron, Charlie, and Joseph have all been on varsity non-stop since their freshman year. It’s a great foundation for the team and these guys can really help the younger guys like Seth Walters and others grow and make us more of a complete team. We have the potential to do very well next season.”

This year’s Warrior squad did produce a higher state qualifying score than some teams who made it to state and Borst was a big part of that run for Waukee. He and the rest of the soon-to-be senior group will lead the charge for Waukee bowling into the 2020-21 season. Until then it’ll be the waiting game as roughly nine-months separate the Warriors from the start of a new season, all experienced and ready to go.