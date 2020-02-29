“It's kind of the same song and dance,” ISU coach Steve Prohm said.

STILLWATER, Okla. -- There wasn’t much new for Iowa State on Saturday.

The Cyclones’ defense faltered, the offense wasn’t multidimensional and the day resulted in a road loss, this one a 73-61 setback to Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“It’s kind of the same song and dance,” ISU coach Steve Prohm said.

Oklahoma State (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) shot 59.1 percent in the second half and 51.9 percent for the game against what has proven to be the Big 12’s worst defense and a team that is now 0-10 on the road.

“It’s what we’ve talked about all year,” ISU senior Michael Jacobson said. “On the road to win games you’ve got to be consistent, tough and that's what we’ve struggled with, obviously.

“That’s the formula right there. You’re not going to win a lot of road games if you can’t bring a consistent effort for 40 minutes and be tough for 40 minutes.”

Offensively, ISU (12-17, 5-11) struggled once its first option was taken away. Rasir Bolton scored 14 points in the first half, but went 1 of 7 from the floor and was limited to two points in the second half.

“They were loading up a lot more,” Bolton, who has taken over point guard duties since Tyrese Haliburton’s season-ending injury, said. “They knew I was going to try to drive it to create something so they were loading up a lot more the second half, keying in on where I was at.”

Once Bolton was taken away, the Cyclones struggled to find a consistent counterattack, which has been the case since Haliburton’s injury.

Jacobson helped fill the void against the Cowboys, scoring 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting. Solomon Young, who has averaged 15 points over the last six games, was limited to eight points on 2 of 6 shooting.

The Cyclones’ reliance on those two post players to generate offense is both probably necessary and limiting.

Post-ups are by definition a difficult ask for an offensive player because that’s always a set defender. Oklahoma State also didn’t double the post, which means there’s nowhere to pass out to an open shooter or a cutter.

Essentially, the possession becomes a do or die with a jump-hook.

“You’ve got to put pressure on the paint in that situation,” Prohm said. “If you are able to score and get in a good position, then (the defense is) going to have to adjust.”

There aren’t a lot of - if any - better options for the Cyclones if Bolton’s penetration gets taken away. There aren’t any other natural break-you-down creators, the 3-point shooting is non-existent and when a team shoots nearly 60 percent against you, not a lot of transition opportunities. Turning it over 17 times is a killer, too.

“A lot of it was walking the ball up the floor and playing against set defense a lot,” Prohm said. “In a game like this, you’ve got to have multiple people make plays. That’s how it’s always been against them.”

The Cyclones’ struggles certainly aren’t surprising at this point of the season, nor should they be unexpected from a team whose best player is on the bench with a casted wrist.

Inconsistency is what happens with two rookie guards playing big minutes. Tre Jackson and Caleb Grill were both instrumental in a win over TCU earlier this week, but neither made much of a dent Saturday. That’s the way it goes with freshmen.

There were moments of positives for the Cyclones, like Bolton’s first half, the opening minutes in which ISU took a lead and enough fight not to wither away on the road to take a truly lopsided loss.

“We just weren't able to sustain it,” Prohm said.

Nothing new there.