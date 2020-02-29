Ashley Joens stepped to the free-throw line for Iowa State four times in the last 19 seconds of a home game that for all intents and purposes was a must win. That’s a lot of pressure for anyone, especially for a sophomore that had already played 38 minutes of physical basketball.

On each of her four occasions to the charity stripe, however, Joens flipped a switch inside her head that allowed all the other challenges of the game to wash away. With her team down and the weight of the game on her shoulders, Joens felt right at home and poised for the moment.

“You just get used to shooting them and know you have to knock them down,” Joens said. “You just relax and shoot them.”

Those four free throws, and the ensuing miss on the West Virginia end, preserved a 61-58 win for ISU in its penultimate home game of the season. It pulled the Cyclones (16-11, 8-8) firmly into the top half of the Big 12 standings and halted a three-game losing streak. Joens’ continued run of greatness is starting to transcend into historical contexts for the Cyclones.

Joens poured in 29 points and 13 rebounds while going 13 of 14 at the free throw line while ISU held Kristin Scott, the team’s second-best player, out with a back injury. Joens played all but 1 minute, 14 seconds of the game and faced consistent road blocks on her way to the basket. But when the Cyclones needed her most, she came through.

“If you said to me Ashley Joens is going to shoot two free throws to win or lose every game, I’m in,” ISU coach Bill Fennelly said. “Let’s go. Whatever happens. And she wants to be there.”

A question Fennelly has posed to Joens on multiple occasions is if she is willing to accept the responsibility of win or lose moments, whether that’s a free throw or open shot as time expires. The question, Fennelly said with a grin, is almost insulting to Joens. Making big plays down the stretch, or truly wanting to be in a position to do so, is in Joens’ DNA.

“She knows how to play the game,” West Virginia coach Mike Carey said. “She wasn’t doing anything but driving us, stepping through, ball faking and doing all that stuff. We would leave our feet. How many times did she go to the foul line? Very good player. Plays very hard.”

ISU also avoided another unfortunate ending when the Mountaineers (16-11, 6-10) came up the floor on their last possession.

The Cyclones guarded the perimeter heavily to prevent a game-tying 3, but missed on an opportunity to foul. A Kysre Gondrezick trey was off the mark, but the ball fell into Tynice Martin’s hands and she hoisted up a would-be game-tying shot. The make was initially counted and a foul was called, but officials ruled at the monitor the shot wasn’t released before time expired.

“When they said it wasn’t good, I didn’t stay,” Carey said. “I didn’t listen. I just left.”

As good as Joens was, senior Ines Nezerwa underscored the win with a near double-double. In place of the injured Scott, Nezerwa scored 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting and added nine rebounds in 27 minutes of action. It was a performance ISU desperately needed.

“I was really proud of her. She’s struggled lately,” Fennelly said. “Her and I have had some difference of opinion on a few things, but she’s an amazing person and amazing kid. Her stat line today was exactly what this team needed and exactly what a senior at Iowa State should do.”

A road trip to Kansas on Tuesday and home date with Baylor next Sunday are all that stands between ISU and the Big 12 tournament. The win against the Mountaineers put the Cyclones firmly back on the bubble for a run toward the NCAA tournament.

“You’ve just gotta find a way sometimes,” Fennelly said. “Luckily the magic of Hilton kind of got us through. Somebody else got us through too.”