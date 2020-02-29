STILLWATER, Okla. — The road continues to be an inhospitable place for Iowa State.

The Cyclones remained winless on the road this season with a 73-61 loss Saturday to Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

ISU (12-17, 5-11 Big 12) has lost all eight of its road conference games and is 0-10 overall for the season.

The Cyclones have not won back-to-back games since Dec. 4 and 8.

It was the defense once again that failed the Cyclones as the Cowboys (15-14, 5-11) shot 59.1 percent in the second half and 51.9 percent for the entire contest.

The offense wasn’t much more successful for ISU as it converted at just a 40.7% clip overall and 25 percent from 3. Rasir Bolton scored 16 points, but just two came after halftime. Michael Jacobson added 13 points.

Oklahoma State was led by Cameron McGriff’s 19 points.

A quick burst to start the game had ISU up five and forced an Oklahoma State timeout just 2 minutes into the game, but it was a short-lived advantage.

The Cowboys tied the game up before the midway point of the first half and took a 36-29 lead into the break as senior Thomas Dziagwa, a 40 percent 3-point shooter, made 4 of 7 from deep to power the Cowboys’ offense while the Cyclones struggled with 12 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. ISU shot 41.7 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from 3 in the first half, and finished the frame missing six of its last seven shots.

Oklahoma State ran its lead to as many as 11 in the second half, and the Cyclones couldn’t do more than shave a few points off the deficit as the two teams mostly traded baskets for large swaths of the second half.

ISU has just two more contests remaining in the regular season before heading to Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament. The Cyclones host West Virginia for senior night on Tuesday before the regular-season finale at last-place Kansas State on Saturday.