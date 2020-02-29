Emma Knipe tallied 24 points and eight rebounds to lead Southeastern Community College to an 83-52 win over Little Priest Tribal College in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference game at Cardinal Stritch gym in Keokuk Saturday afternoon.

The Blackhawks ended their regular season at 18-12 overall and 9-7 in the ICCAC. Little Priest Tribal is 3-25 (3-13).

SCC had three other players in double figures. Kianna McWhite had 17 points. Shaniya Caldwell finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals and Destiny Trujillo added 15 points.

Kaylee Begay led Little Priest Tribal with 19 points and Aaliyah Clay scored 14.

FRIDAY'S LATE RESULTS

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

MONMOUTH 61, CORNELL 47: The Fighting Scots knocked out Cornell in a Midwest Conference tournament semifinal game at Ripon, Wisconsin.

Carley Turnbull led Monmouth with 17 points. Yvonne Ornelas and Tarae Warner, a sophomore from Burlington, each scored 12 points for the Scots. Warner sank four of eight field goals, including three of five from 3-point range, in 14 minutes of playing time.

Monmouth (20-6), the second seed, was scheduled to face top seed Ripon (20-6) for the conference championship Saturday.