One of the most storied rivalries will resume once again as the Waukee High School and West Des Moines Valley High School boys basketball teams engage in a showdown tonight in Grimes.

It will be the 28th all-time meeting between these two squads since 2006. It’s been a match-up that has allowed for plenty of exciting outings with both programs having nearly equal amounts of success. Over the past ten battles, in particular, neither team has had much separation with no team winning by more than 13 points in any one contest. In fact, even the 2019-20 campaign showcased two extremely close contests which combined equaled just a nine-point difference.

Even though it’s been quite the close contest between the two squads, Waukee has held the recent edge having won six out of the last seven battles. This time around, it will be the third postseason battle across the past six seasons for these two teams. In the 28th edition of the rivalry, the playing field is yet again as even as could be. Waukee enters with a slight scoring edge averaging just seven points more per game than Valley while the Tigers edge out the Warriors in steals per game at 6 per contest.

Where Waukee has seemingly made their offensive bread and butter has been from three-point range as they enter tonight’s contest with 244 mad three-point shots on the season. That mark, along with 45.7 percent from beyond the arc leads all of Class 4A teams. Overall, the Warriors average 72.3 points per game ranking him third across the entire Class 4A landscape. Leading the way for the Warriors is none other than the junior duo of Payton Sandfort and Tucker DeVries. DeVries leads the way averaging 21.7 points per contest while Sandfort enters tonight just shy of that averaging 19.8 points per game. DeVries has routinely shown his ability to be versatile with 112 total assists putting him in a tie for third across all Class 4A players. Along with his scoring power, Sandfort has proven his strength off the glass with 197 total rebounds on the season, third in Class 4A behind only Tytan Anderson of North Scott and Cody McCullough of Ankeny Centennial.

For Waukee defensively, they will have a two-headed monster to worry about as well. Coming into tonight’s game, Valley’s Jake Auer averages nearly 17 points per contest while Ty Walker has touched up 14.3 points per contest.

Tonight’s battle will be the one to head to the big dance but in order to do so, a win must come out of tonight’s contest. The battle will begin from Meadows Gym in Grimes beginning at 7 p.m.