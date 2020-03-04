Even though the sting of having their season come to a close still resides, a slight remedy could be the fact that five Dallas Center-Grimes girls’ basketball stars earned All-Conference honors.

Following DC-G’s best season since 2014-15, Jordan Cunningham, Elizabeth Elfvin, Julia Reis, Ella Lampe, and Lexi Protzman have capped things off in style with All-Little Hawkeye Conference selections. For the second straight season, DC-G put up five on the all-conference list with two Fillie stars earning first-team all-conference honors while one picked up a second-team selection and two honorable mentions.

It comes as no surprise that Jordan Cunningham led the way with a unanimous selection inside the conference. The senior paced the conference field with 407 total points and an average of 17 points per contest. Her mark of 83 steals ranked second across the conference landscape, not to mention her top-four mark in total blocks (31). Cunningham has been the team leader in scoring for the last two seasons. This marks a second straight All-Conference selection for Cunningham and second straight unanimous selection.

“Jordan is a phenomenal basketball player and she puts in the work and she puts in the time to be so,” said head coach Adam Jones. “She has a great mind for the game and she not only improves her game but she also helps improve those around her. She’s a great teammate and a real all-around player.”

Joining Cunningham on the first-team list was fellow senior Elizabeth Elfvin. Despite starting the season on the bench with an injury, Elfvin pushed through and put up strong numbers. In her second straight season earning all-conference honors, Elfvin shot 36 percent from the field and averaged 8.5 points per contest. She averaged nearly three assists per contest to go along with 21 total steals on the season.

The second-team selection for DC-G went to junior sharpshooter Julia Reis. This marked the second straight season Reis earned second-team all-conference honors. Reis was a powerful force for the Fillies as she hauled in 83 total rebounds while second on the team in points scored with 255. The junior averaged just over ten points per contest this season shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and a team-high 30.6 percent from three-point range.

The two honorable mention honorees for the Fillies were sophomore Ella Lampe and junior Lexi Protzman. Lampe had a 36 percent mark from the field across the 2019-20 campaign. Right behind Cunningham, Lampe was an assist machine with 50 total assists on the season not to mention 48 steals for the campaign as well. For Protzman, her effects were felt from multiple angles as well including the scoreboard where she averaged six points per game. She was rather efficient from the floor with a team-best 67.8 percent from field goal range. Protzman also landed 78 total rebounds and picked up 16 blocks, both second-best within the DC-G roster.

Although the season came to an unfortunate end, the Fillies showed a lot with five strong hoops stars on the Little Hawkeye Conference list.