At long last, the ADM activities world now has its full-time leader.

Earlier today, the ADM School District announced that Rod Wiebers will take over the reins as the full-time 7-12 Activities Director. Following a successful background check, Wiebers will take over for interim AD Larry Mokelstad. The former Melcher-Dallas and 17-year Johnston educator and coach has an extensive background that includes serving as a School Administration Manager (SAM) since 2010. Per the official release, Wiebers currently teaches business courses and has been involved with standards-based grading, MTSS, Crisis Team, and various other initiatives at Johnston High School. His athletic background has been solid as well which includes being a varsity football defensive coordinator for the past 17 years. School administration runs in the family for Wiebers as his wife, Joy, is the Executive Director of Student Services and Equity for the Johnston School District.

Wiebers earned his BA in Business education with concentrations in accounting and economics from Buena Vista University back in 2002. He then went on to earn his MA in Educational Administration from the University of Iowa in 2010.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Wiebers’ arrival beginning with ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe.

“We are excited to have Rod and his family joining us at ADM,” began Dufoe. “He brings a strong student-centered approach along with a well-defined plan and vision for leading the ADM activities department. His experiences and passion for the work of an AD are exemplary. He leads collaboratively, with humility and genuineness. Rod is eager to get started working with the students, staff, and community members of ADM. We welcome Rod, Joy, and their children to the ADM Tiger Family.”

Rod will officially begin his duties this summer and work with Mokelstad on transition plans this spring.