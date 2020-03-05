From a season that will be remembered for quite some time, four ADM girls basketball stars have earned their spots onto the Raccoon River Conference all-conference team.

For yet another season, the Tiger girls send multiple girls onto the coveted list including one first-team selection, one second-team selection, and two honorable mention honorees.

It comes as no surprise that the 20 points per game scorer in Abbie Hlas would grace the first team list. It’s the second straight season Hlas has not only graced the all-conference list but entered as a first-team selection. Hlas entered as a clear unanimous selection, one of only five conference hoops stars to do so. Hlas totaled 421 points which came through efficient means with a conference-best 47.8 percent mark from the floor along with a 33.3 percent mark from three-point range. The senior averaged 20 points per contest which also paced all conference scorers. Just as stingy as she was offensively, she was defensively as well totaling a conference second-best 73 steals on the season to go along with 45 total assists.

“Abbie is just an all-around athlete and excels no matter what sport she’s playing,” said head basketball coach Jacob Cleveland. “She is always looking to be the best one on the floor but she’s such a great teammate at the same time. She has a great head on her shoulders and knows how to compete at the highest level.”

With her 421 total points on the season, Hlas officially broke past the 1,000 point barrier for her career and will conclude her high school basketball tenure with 1,192 career points.

The second-team selection for the Tigers was another well-deserving hoops star in Delaney Bertman. The fellow senior earned a second straight second-team honor and did so with a strong body of work. Bertman finished the season averaging 11.4 points per game on 240 total points scored. While the senior was rather strong in the shooting department (47.8 percent), she was perhaps known more for her work elsewhere. Bertman crossed the triple-digit mark in offensive rebounds and totaled 148 ranking second across the Raccoon River Conference landscape.

“Delaney has a strong ability to find the ball where ever it is,” began coach Cleveland. “She’s got it down and next year when I am trying to develop younger players, I’d like to show them the tape of Delaney and how well she does.”

Bertman on the year broke ADM’s school record for most rebounds in a career by a Tiger girl.

The two honorable mention honorees for the Tigers included Grace Hardcastle and AJ Smith. Both girls put forth memorable seasons. Smith posted 26 assists along with 32 steals on the season to compliment her 115 total points scored on the season. Grace Hardcastle was also a vital member and ended up averaging ten points per contest throughout the season on 47.2 percent shooting. Hardcastle added in 24 assists and 27 steals for the 2019-20 campaign.

A strong season complemented with all-conference honors with undoubtedly more to come.