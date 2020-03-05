NORWALK - Nevada couldn’t find a way to slow down No. 1 Norwalk in the Class 3A substate semifinals Feb. 27.

In the blink of an eye Norwalk turned a close game into a rout, using an 8-0 run in the first quarter and 14-0 spurt in the second to take full command in an 86-59 victory over the Cubs.

Nevada hung tough early.

A Tyler Sansgaard basket kept Nevada even at 6-6 in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Norwalk followed with a 5-0 run, but Ayden Rhodes came up with a three-point play to pull Nevada within 11-9 with 4:42 to go in the opening period.

Then Norwalk got hot.

Bowen Born, the leading scorer in the entire state, scored a basket and Scott Anderson stole Nevada’s inbounds pass and put up another bucket for the Warriors. Tyler Johnson added a free throw for Norwalk and then Born hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot to suddenly give the Warriors a 19-9 lead.

A 3-pointer by Born just before the final buzzer of the first quarter pushed Norwalk’s lead to 13 points.

Johnson took over in the second quarter. He scored 10 points to help Norwalk push its lead to 52-24 by halftime.

“We knew Born was going to do a lot of things and we couldn’t let the other guys get going,” Nevada head coach Tyler Struck said. “Johnson had a big stretch and at that same time we probably missed five or six 3s in a row. Every shot we made Monday night against Gilbert we missed tonight.”

Even with the insurmountable deficit Nevada refused to roll over and die in the second half.

Nevada pulled within 22 points on two separate occasions in the third quarter and outscored Norwalk in the period, 17-16. The Warriors pushed their lead to 35 points in the fourth quarter, but Nevada ended the game on a 12-4 run to make the final margin more respectable.

“They’re a really good team,” Sansgaard said. “Bowen and Tyler are two really good players. They’re hard to stop, but if you don’t stop them it’s going to be hard to win.”

Born finished the game with 40 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He came into the game averaging a spectacular 37.3 points per game.

Sansgaard said he enjoyed getting to play his final game against the future UNI Panther.

“It’s something I’ll remember forever,” Sansgaard said. “He’s really good. He’s really quick and really good with the ball in his hands. He’s fun to play, but it’s hard to beat him.”

Johnson went for 22 points, eight rebounds, three steals and a block. The victory put Norwalk at 20-3 on the season.

Nevada finished at 12-12. The Cubs upset Gilbert during the substate quarterfinals on Feb. 24, 81-80 in overtime, to get a shot at Norwalk.

“I told our guys after the game we could’ve had to do this three nights ago,” Struck said following his talk with the team after the Norwalk loss. “The way that they fought I’m still really proud of the stuff we did Monday night. Monday night was a special night for these kids.”

Sansgaard ended his career with 13 points and three assists. Kody Kruschwitz bowed out with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists and steals apiece and Rhodes went for 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Henry Nelson added six points and a block and Chase Lycke three points in their final game for Nevada. Colin Memmer chipped in six points and an assist, Spencer Grant four points and two steals, Ty Dittmer four points and two assists and James Edwards two points.

Norwalk 86, Nevada 59

Nevada 13 11 17 18 - 59

Norwalk 26 26 16 18 - 86

Nevada (59) - Colin Memmer 2-2 1-1 6, Chase Lycke 1-3 0-0 3, James Edwards 1-2 0-0 2, Ben Rima 0-1 0-0 0, Ty Dittmer 2-5 0-0 4, Kody Kruschwitz 5-10 0-0 11, Tyler Sansgaard 4-12 4-4 13, Jacob Joe 0-0 0-0 0, Ayden Rhodes 3-3 3-3 10, Henry Nelson 3-6 0-2 6, Kyle Linder 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Bovee 0-0 0-0 0, Jarrett Fredin 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer Grant 2-3 0-1 4, Connor Schnettgoecke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-48 8-12 59. 3-point field goals (5): Memmer, Lycke, Kruschwitz, Sansgaard, Rhodes. Rebounds (24): Kruschwitz 6. Assists (13): Sansgaard 3, Rhodes 3. Steals (6): Kruschwitz 2, Grant 2. Blocks (1): Nelson. Fouls: 15.

Norwalk (86) - Evan Borst 0-1 0-0 0, Grant Larson 1-1 0-0 2, Liam Buckley 1-1 2-4 4, Scott Anderson 2-4 0-0 5, Tyler Wegner 0-0 0-0 0, Max Juergens 1-2 0-0 2, Nate Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Kyle Joniak 0-1 0-0 0, Bowen Born 13-28 9-9 40, Cole Tunender 1-1 0-0 2, Vinnie Mauro 0-0 0-0 0, Max Rohrer 0-1 0-0 0, Tyler Johnson 9-15 1-2 22, Jake Fees 0-0 0-0 0, Joe Brown 3-4 0-0 6, Haidyn Havick 0-0 1-2 1, Ethan Carlson 1-4 0-0 2, Will Crozier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 32-63 13-17 86. 3-point field goals (9): Born 5, Johnson 3, Anderson. Rebounds (37): Johnson 8. Assists (13): Born 3. Steals (12): Anderson 3, Johnson 3. Blocks (3): Brown 2. Fouls: 11.