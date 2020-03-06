Brennan Swafford has been down this road before.

One year ago, the Mediapolis High School graduate placed seventh at 165 pounds at the NAIA Wrestling Championships, earning All-America honors.

Now that he has been on the podium, Swafford has his sights this year on ascending to the top and bringing home a national championship.

Swafford, a sophomore at Graceland University, will get that chance starting Friday morning when he competes in the NAIA Wrestling Championships at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas. The tournament will wrap up on Saturday night.

Swafford comes into the tournament ranked second and seeded second at 165 pounds with a 24-4 record.

Swafford is ready to take that next step and win a national championship.

“I am feeling a lot better heading into this tournament than I was at conference. I was dealing with a little bit of sickness there. I have been pushing myself harder this week. I’m ready for nationals,” Swafford said. “I have been doing a lot of live wrestling and some late preparation work, tuning up on my technique and finalizing it. I’m trying to make it as perfect as possible.”

"Brennan returns as a freshman All-American and is poised to make a run at it for a second consecutive year,“ Graceland head coach Zack Mullins said. ”As a coach, you worry a bit about freshman having success early and their ability to embrace it, adapt to it and understand they still have plenty of room to grow. Brennan has done a good job of pushing himself and finding ways to learn and improve within this sport and I think we will get to see that showcased this weekend."

Swafford has lost only two matches this season against NAIA wrestlers, one coming early in the season when he wrestled up at 174. He lost a 3-1 decision to Isaiah Luellen of Baker at the Missouri Valley Invitational, but later avenged that setback with two wins over Luellen, including a pin in the third-place match of that tournament and an 8-3 win in the Heart of America Conference Tournament semifinals.

Swafford has won 10 straight matches since that loss to Luellen back in mid-January. He pinned seventh-ranked and third seed Giovanni Bonilla of Grand View in 1 minute, 56 seconds in the championship match at conference.

Swafford is hoping the experience at last year’s tournament will help push him to a new level this year. He has been through the pressure before and knows how to prepare for each match.

“It definitely helps being experienced at it,” Swafford said. “I know what I need to do to get prepared for it. It’s mostly about keeping my body in tune, trying to stay relaxed as much as possible. I can’t worry about what anybody else is doing. I have to focus on myself and what I need to do to prepare. I don’t want to psyche myself out and not go out and perform well. I like to stay relaxed, be calm and go out and do what I do.”

Swafford will wrestle Drake McKee (29-8) of Texas Wesleyan in the first round, which gets under way at 10 a.m. Friday. The winner will face Joshua Price (34-11) of Eastern Oregon in the second round.

“Right now I am mainly focusing on myself, but I am also looking at the scouting report part of it,” Swafford said. “I know that kid likes to go for big throws, so I have to make sure I don’t leave my arms out in certain situations and just stay in good position.”

Swafford needs five straight wins to get to the top of the podium. That is his goal, and he is not taking his eyes off the prize.

“I’m just taking it one match at a time,” Swafford said. “I have to trust myself and just go out there and do what I do and not let rankings or anything else get into my head.”