Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly said he’ll drive his family and his staff crazy this time of year diving into numbers and breaking down everything he can to see where his team sits for a possible NCAA tournament bid. As Fennelly has looked through the numbers, he’s been impressed by the wins his team has put up and the strength of schedule the Cyclones dealt with, but there’s been one thing missing all season long.

A marquee victory.

ISU finally has that after knocking off No. 2 Baylor and handing the Lady Bears their first loss to a Big 12 opponent in three years with a 57-56 victory before an announced crowd of 10,068 fans at Hilton Coliseum Sunday. Cyclones sophomore Ashley Joens knocked down a free throw with 0.1 second left to give ISU the win. The victory ended a string of 58-straight conference wins for the Lady Bears and reigning national champions who had won 21-straight games. It also ended 10-straight losses in the series for ISU, which hadn’t beaten Baylor since 2015.

“I’m sure people who are looking at the scroll are going to go, ‘Dang it, we’ve got to wait until it goes around because no one’s going to believe it happened,’” said Fennelly whose hair was slicked back and soaked in the post-game press conference following his team’s locker room celebration.

Can you blame anyone? The Cyclones delivered perhaps the upset of the college basketball season by taking down the Lady Bears, who entered Sunday’s game with just one loss this season, a 74-59 setback to South Carolina on Nov. 30, 2019. Ever since then, the Lady Bears rolled through the rest of the schedule and cruised through the Big 12 season, racking up a perfect 17-0 mark in league play and their 10th consecutive regular season conference crown. All that stood in the way of Baylor and a third-straight undefeated conference season was ISU.

The Cyclones, who already suffered eight conference losses this season including a 83-62 setback at Waco, Texas on Jan. 25, seemed like the unlikeliest opponent to end the string. ISU, which was quietly playing its way into the NCAA tournament conversation with a steady season, hadn’t even beaten a ranked foe since taking down No. 24 Miami Nov. 18, 2018. The Cyclones hadn’t beaten a second-ranked team since upsetting No. 2 Texas Tech back in 2004. So, actually beating Baylor wasn’t an emphasis Fennelly preached to his team in the days leading up to the game.

“We do talk a lot about what Baylor’s done and what they’ve done is beyond incredible,” Fennelly said. “To win and win at that level they’re winning. But, what I told them was, in life, whether it’s a class that you take, a day at work, a personal issue, you’re going to be faced with some really hard stuff. And this is what this game is supposed to be about—that when you play Baylor, it’s hard. Everything about it is hard. They’re bigger. They’re stronger. They’re faster.”

That didn’t matter Sunday for ISU, which got 15 points from Joens and 11 from both Ines Nezerwa and Rae Johnson. Neither did the fact that ISU was playing without Kristin Scott, its second leading scorer and top rebounder, who was out with a back injury. ISU also survived 14 lead changes and 12 ties. The Cyclones, who didn’t even tally a field goal in the second quarter, fell into an eight-point deficit with 9 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

But ISU overcame it all and stormed back with Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw and Adriana Camber connecting on 3-pointers. Joens then connected on a pair of free throws with 6:34 left in the third quarter to tie the game 30-30.

“We knew they were going to be bigger and stronger and faster so we just knew that we had to compete every play,” Joens said. “So, we just stuck together, and I think we grinded it out toward the end.”

They also came up with big shot after big shot. With ISU trailing by one, Ines Nezerwa connected on a 3-pointer to put the Cyclones ahead 54-52. Later in the quarter, Joens connected on a layup to put the Cyclones out in front by three with 37 seconds left.

But the lead wouldn’t last. Baylor’s Juicy Landrum tied the game 56-56 with a 3-pointer with only 23 seconds left.

All it did, though, was set the stage for the biggest play of the game. Joens caught an inbounds pass from Espenmiller-McGraw and was with 0.1 on the clock. Joens sank the first of the two free throws and then missed the second to run off the clock.

“Make this all about ISU,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “Don’t’ make it about what Baylor didn’t do. Make it about what ISU did. And give those kids kudos, give them props, give them everything. You’re going to ask about the last play…you would have liked to have seen that go to overtime. But, I haven’t seen it. It doesn’t matter if she was fouled or didn’t foul. It was called, and you live with it and you move on.”

Didi Richards scored 15 points for Baylor. Lauren Cox added 11 for the Lady Bears who had to reflect on a long winning streak that came to a shocking end Sunday.

“I know how hard it is,” Mulkey said. “The players know how hard it is. But I don’t know if I can answer for the fans. I don’t know. Sometimes you wonder, do you just expect to happen. It’s not easy. Sometimes it might look easy, but it’s just not. But I can’t worry about what other people expect or what other people take for granted. All I can do is work everyday and do the job that I was paid to do and that’s to try to win championships.”

Baylor, which fell to 28-2 on the season and 17-1 in league play, could be well on its way to another crown, but Sunday belonged to the Cyclones, who were celebrating senior day. Fennelly kicked it off by starting all four of his seniors—Nezerwa, Camber and Jade Thurmon and Nia Washington. The four, along with Joens, held their own, keeping the game tied 10-10 until Fennelly made his first substitution with 4:23 left in the first quarter.

“Everyone stepped up,” Joens said. “There were times when we were down and someone would step up. You would get a huge stop or a block. We all just stuck together.”

It paid big dividends for ISU which is getting ready for the Big 12 tournament and will likely rest a little easier come Selection Monday on March 16. Fennelly, who’s father passed away earlier in the season, appeared to fight back tears as he talked about how important Sunday’s win was.

“Senior day is always special but I don’t know if there’s ever been a better one or a more special one,” he said. “I think what you saw from our team is basically what you saw all year, is just a team that might not be the prettiest thing at times with the way we do things but damn we play hard. When you do things hard and you do things connected to each other, the basketball god sometimes smile on you and a few other people were smiling too, I think.”