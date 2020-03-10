There’s a general thought out there that it’s hard to beat a team twice. It’s even harder to beat a team twice in the postseason.

Then comes along the Waukee High School boys basketball team who captured their second straight state tournament win over North Scott Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Thanks to a lead that would never waiver, the Warriors punched their ticket to the semi-final round with a 58-50 victory over the Lancers.

“We had a tough road to get here so we felt like we could take on any challenge and we did that here today,” said junior star Tucker DeVries.

It was a repeat battle from last year’s Class 4A consolation battle and it marked just the third overall battle between these two squads. It was a game in which Waukee never had to face a deficit, beginning the game on an 8-0 run to begin the contest. The highlight early on was the defensive side of the ball that shut out the Lancers until just under four minutes left in the opening quarter. The first quarter went to the Warriors who posted 11 points of their own while holding North Scott to their lowest single-quarter scoring output of the season in six points.

Waukee continued to flex their muscles across quarter number two where they went on a 14-9 run to round out the first half of play. With it, the Warriors seemed well in control, spurred on by one particular aspect.

“We were really good on the ball screens today and our length bothered their guards today,” said DeVries.

It was that very length that head coach Justin Ohl wanted to utilize heading into the contest and from it, an additional benefit arose.

“We really wanted to use our length here today and I thought our guys did a great job,” began Ohl. “We ended up outrebounding them (North Scott) and to do that against that kind of team is pretty special.”

In total, Waukee edged out North Scott off the glass with 18 rebounds compared to 15 for the Lancers.

Throughout the first half of play, Waukee connected on 47 percent of their shots from field goal range with a mark of 60 percent from three-point range tacked on. Waukee may not have attempted a free-throw in the first quarter but they never fell below 75 percent across the final three-quarters of action. That was one of many aspects that helped the Warriors push their lead up to 15 points midway through the third quarter of action.

Waukee held a ten-point lead entering the final quarter of play thanks to more continued strong performances from the Warriors including Blake Papenberg who was as efficient as they come knocking down both of his shots for the night. One such shot midway through the fourth quarter helped quell a late-game run by North Scott.

“Our team has a lot of depth and you could tell that in this game,” began coach Ohl. “Blake had a strong showing making some big-time buckets to help calm down North Scott’s run there late.”

Despite being outscored 20-18 across the final quarter of action, Waukee still Walked away with their third state tournament game win in school history. Coming into the game Waukee led the Class 4A state tournament field with the most three-point shots made (249) with by far the most efficient scoring efforts from beyond the arc (45.4 percent). Tuesday night in front of the Warrior faithful in Wells Fargo Arena, Waukee drained ten three-point shots with a mark of 52.6 percent.

Individually, Tucker DeVries hit his customary 20-plus point per game average with exactly 20 points for the contest. Payton Sandfort led the way by one point as he drained 21 points on the Lancers for the contest. Both were perfect from the free-throw line, accounting for 11 of the team’s 12 free-throw points on the night.

With the victory, the Warriors bump up their overall record to 22-2 with a shot at the semi-final round on Thursday, March. 12 beginning with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.