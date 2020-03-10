Another season has come and gone and with it, more accolades roll in for the Waukee High School girls basketball team. The Class 5A runner-up once again peppered the CIML-Iowa All-Conference honors.

For the 2019-20 season, four Warrior hoops stars were placed on the All-Conference list. Of the seven first-team spots, three Warrior girls earned first-team honors including Katie Dinnebier, Lindsey Kelderman, and Peyton Kelderman. It comes as no surprise that Dinnebier was given a unanimous first-team selection following her amazing junior year. Helping the Warriors back to another conference crown, Dinnebier averaged 16.6 points per game while ranking top five in that category along with the free-throw department where she shot 76.5 percent. Where she excelled most, however, was helping to support point production with a conference-best 103 assists. Of course, some could say she was best on the defensive end where she swiped a conference-best 108 steals.

Both Kelderman sisters also earned first-team honors including Peyton Kelderman who ended the year fourth in the conference with 277 total points on the season. The junior shot a solid 46.1 percent from the floor and a whopping 43.3 percent from three-point range. Peyton also ranked fourth in the conference in overall assists with 90 while also ranking in the upper echelon of the conference. For Lindsey Kelderman, her biggest claim to fame came from the three-point arc where she ranked third behind Dinnebier with 60 made-three point shots. She was 44 percent overall from the floor while averaging 11 points per contest. Kelderman also ranked third on the team with 66 assists and chipped in 38 steals for the season.

The talented post presence known as Taryn Reitsma picked up a second-team All-Conference honor. Reitsma hauled in 156 total rebounds for an average of 6.8 per contest which ranked as the third-best mark inside the CIML-Iowa ranks. The junior talent also chipped in 174 total points on the season for an average of 7.6 per game. Reitsma was a rather efficient scorer, leaving the 2019-20 campaign with a 53.5 percent mark from the floor. She was also strong from the free-throw line at 64.8 percent.

Overall the Warriors were perfect in their pursuit of a conference title at 10-0.