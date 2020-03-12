Former Ames and Iowa State legend with heath scare at Big Ten tourney

Iowa State great and Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was diagnosed with the flu after being taken to the hospital during the Big Ten men's basketball tournament on Wednesday, Nebraska said late Wednesday.

Hoiberg looked in discomfort on the bench late in Indiana's 89-64 victory in Indianapolis. Big Ten Network broadcasters said on the air that Hoiberg had been ill and the coach was seen with his head in hand. He left late in the game.

Nebraska said Hoiberg was diagnosed with diagnosed with influenza A, the school said. Hoiberg returned to the team hotel after being released from Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

"I'm good," Hoiberg texted Travis Hines of the Ames Tribune.

Sadler took over for Hoiberg once the coach left the court. Nebraska did not hold a post-game press conference to discuss Hoiberg's status or situation.

Indiana players were not available at the post-game press conference, either.

"I decided to move those guys as fast as we possibly can, get cleaned up and go to the hotel as fast as possible," Miller said.

Hoiberg, an Ames native, starred as a player with the Cyclones in the 1990s and coached at ISU from 2010-2015 before leaving to take over as head coach of the Chicago Bulls. Wednesday's loss marked the end of his first season at Nebraska.