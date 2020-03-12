Tyler Maye always knew he would come home one day.

After helping the Southeastern Community College men’s basketball team to the Region XI championship in the 2018-19 season, the Farmville, North Carolina, native did just that — he packed his bags and went home.

Well, at least within two hours of home.

Maye, a 6-foot-2 junior, is a shooting guard for the North Carolina A&T men’s basketball team this season. He helped the Aggies reach a game for the regular-season title in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, scoring 19 points in a loss to North Carolina Central.

The Aggies opened up play in the conference tournament on Wednesday night in Norfolk, Virginia, looking to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Either way, Maye is back home doing what he does best — playing basketball at a high level.

“I came out here to be closer to home and continue playing basketball at the Division I level,” said Maye, who played for VCU before transferring to SCC. “Things are going very good. We started off the year with a few ups and downs and had a couple stretches where we weren’t playing well. But we got things back together and now things are going very good of late.”

Maye, who is well-known for his mid-range game, has been a boost in the arm for the Aggies, mostly coming off the bench to provide offense.

In 22 minutes a game, Maye is averaging 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from 3-point range.

Maye also has provided solid defense for the Aggies, something he worked on last year under the tutelage of SCC head coach Lorenzo Watkins.

“I am going out and playing defense and making plays. That’s my role here and I’m trying to take advantage of it,” Maye said. “Coach Zo told us to always play hard and when you get an opportunity, take advantage of it. He taught us to seize the moment and have fun. College is supposed to be the best time of your life, so go out and take advantage of it and have fun. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Maye helped SCC have one of its best seasons in recent memory last year. He is trying to do the same at North Carolina A&T while learning new teammates, a new coach and a new system.

“Last year was a great experience at SCC. I got acclimated to it as the year went on and we had a great season,” Maye said. “Right now we are just taking it one game at a time and trying to play the right way. We want to get to the NCAA Tournament and make a run.”