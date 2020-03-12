More accolades roll in from what was another strong 2019-20 season for the Van Meter boys basketball team.

The most recent set of honors came in the All-Substate honors where two Bulldog players and a coach earned were bestowed with more accolades. Sharpshooters Anthony Potthoff and Chris Schreck earned their way onto the All-Substate 6 team.

For Anthony Potthoff, it’s another substate honor as he rounds out his tenure with Van Meter. His senior season was his best to date on the hardwood averaging 18.2 points per game at a clip of 51 percent shooting from the field. Wherever Potthoff shot from he was rather efficient, posting a 38 percent mark from three-point range and 76.5 percent from the free-throw line. Potthoff was Van Meter’s best scorer but he was also the teams’ leader off the glass with 116 total rebounds, averaging 5.5 rebounds per contest.

“Anthony is one of those all-around athletes who just finds ways to excel regardless of the sport he’s playing,” said head coach Jed Alexander. “He can see the floor well and is just as sharp mentally as he is physically.”

Joining Potthoff on the All-Substate list is fellow teammate Chris Schreck. The sophomore star made leaps and bounds in his first full varsity season improving over ten points per game on average to his scoring slate. The sophomore was an integral part of the Bulldogs this season averaging 11.5 points per game at a clip of 45.7 percent from the floor. Schreck was Van Meter’s most consistent shooter from the free-throw line at a clip of 85.7 percent, the best mark of anybody in the Class 2A Substate 6 field. Shreck’s 65 assists on the season led the Bulldogs and was the top mark of any sophomore inside the West Central Activities Conference. The sophomore also swiped 31 steals on the season.

“Chris has been a big help for this team with his flexibility and ability to handle himself against varsity competition,” said Alexander. “He shows a lot of composure for a sophomore.”

It’s been the first time in three seasons that Van Meter didn’t make a state tournament run but thanks to the help of these two stars and more, it was still a very strong 2019-20 campaign.