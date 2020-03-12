In what was one of the biggest turnaround seasons in Iowa high school basketball this season, there are bound to be many accolades for the Dallas Center-Grimes boys basketball team.

One such set of accolades to drop are the All-Substate honors and for the Mustangs, two of their own earned All-Substate 7 honors. Unsurprisingly, those individuals include junior Luke Rankin and sophomore Cole Glasgow. Two individuals who could arguably garner All-State honors as well.

On a team that ended their season fourth in Class 3A with 393 assists, Rankin was the individual who spearheaded those efforts the most. The junior handed out 154 assists on the season, tied for the most in Class 3A and squarely in ninth place across the entire high school landscape.

“I went to Luke before the season and challenged him to be one of the best players in assists this season,” said head coach Joel Rankin earlier this season. “He has definitely stepped up and the team has benefited because of it. He’s turned into a more all-around player.”

That mark of 154 assists also broke the DC-G school record held previously by Nick Drucker.

Rankin without a doubt has turned himself into that all-around player averaging 13.5 points per game at a clip of 48.2 percent from the field. He was also 34.7 percent from three-point range. Rankin also totaled 73 steals (second-most in Class 3A) on the year and averaged nearly three rebounds per contest.

For Cole Glasgow, his 2019-20 campaign was also a big part of the nine game improvement for DC-G since last season. Glasgow took things up a notch and was well noted across the 2019-20 campaign, ending it scoring 15.6 points per contest. Glasgow led the team with 146 field goals made, one of the best marks by a sophomore across the entire Little Hawkeye Conference.

“Last year Cole had a big season but he really went to work over the offseason and he’s improved even more this season,” said Rankin earlier in the season. “He’s focused more on his shot selection and being the best he can be.”

Clasgow shot 52.1 percent from the floor while leading the Mustangs from three-point range at 38.6 percent. Glasgow captured 50 assists and 33 stals along the way not to mention ranking second on the DC-G roster with 106 total rebounds.

It was by the best season for the Mustangs on the hardwood since the 2014-15 campaign.