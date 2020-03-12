At long last, Waukee High School boys basketball fans can rejoice as the Warriors officially punched their first-ever state tournament title game ticket after besting fellow CIML opponent Ankeny Centennial 68-62 Thursday night in semifinal action.

In front of one of the last remaining full state tournament crowds of the season, fans of both teams were treated to an exciting game that went all the way down to the final seconds to determine a victor. It had everything a basketball fan could want from 16 made three-point shots to seven lead changes but in the end, it was Waukee to capture the win.

“I’m just so happy for these guys,” began head coach Justin Ohl. “They’ve battled through a tough schedule and battled here at state and they’ve put it all on the line when it mattered the most.”

It marked Waukee’s tenth all-time win against Ankeny Centennial and it was a revenge win over the Jaguars for besting Waukee inside Waukee Fieldhouse earlier this season. In fact, that was one of the main motivational factors for the Warriors overall.

“They came in and beat us in our home gym and we took offense to that and we were ready to go here tonight,” said Payton Sandfort.

The contest really couldn’t have started better for basketball fans with 36 points across the first quarter. Waukee held a narrow two-point lead exiting the first quarter but really put the pressure on Centennial by outscoring the Jaguars 15-8 across the second quarter of action. A big part of that had to do with the four made three-point buckets made in the second-quarter, three of which came off the hot hands of Wyatt Heston. The junior had many big moments in the game but perhaps the moment that spurred it all on was a second-quarter charge he took and from there as they say, the rest is history.

“It all started with that charge I took,” began Heston. “I’d never taken a charge before so that got me going and from there everyone just started going crazy.”

While the rest of the game ebbed and flowed from a 14 point Warrior lead to several two point advantages, the Warriors maintained a lead across the second half of play, beginning with their 34-25 lead entering the second half.

Even with the three-ball working well for the Warriors, it there were plenty other areas that helped Waukee pull away as well. Both teams were strong in the point with 24 points each but where the Warriors pulled away was in points off turnovers and second chance opportunities that resulted in 65 percent of their scoring production. Waukee forced nine Jaguar turnovers and from that, the Warriors picked up 13 points. From their 24 total rebounds hauled in on the night, Waukee produced 12 points.

Waukee knew that a team like Centennial averaging 64 points per game and that mindset helped them weather a 20 point third-quarter storm by the Jaguars to keep the game in their favor.

“They’re (Centennial) a tough team and we came into the game knowing what they were capable of,” said Sandfort. “Coach just told us to stay loose and play our game because that’s what got us here in the first place.”

Due to shooting 50 percent from the field and icing the game with 88.9 percent from the free-throw line, Waukee held steady across the fourth-quarter with an 18-17 run to secure their first-ever state tournament title game match.

Leading the way on the scoreboard for Waukee was Payton Sandfort who shot 46 percent overall and a whopping 50 percent from three-point range. In total he captured 20 points on the night followed by fellow junior Tucker DeVries with 17 and the pair of Wyatt Heston and Lincoln Swanson with 11 points. The win to make a state title match was huge in it’s own right but the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps alongside his brother is something that will forever stay with Sandfort himself.

“This is something my brother and I have worked for since we were shooting hoops as little kids in the driveway,” said Sandfort. “My dad made won a state championship and we’re trying to do the same here.”

In total the Warriors shot 50 percent overall and a strong 44 percent from three-point range. The team hauled in 24 rebounds on the night with 12 assists and three steals as well.

Waukee will now enter the state title game for the first time in program history although not in normal fashion. With the recent health scare going around, the Iowa High School Athletic Association has reduced the number of fans per team to 100 fans including team personnel. It will be a rather light fan base but one Waukee is not worried about.

“Basketball is still basketball with fans or without them and we’re still going to go out there and compete to the best of our abilities,” said Sandfort.

The battle for the Class 4A crown will take place inside Wells Fargo Arena tomorrow night beginning at