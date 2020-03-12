They say things get really tough once you reach the state tournament.

The Waukee High School boys basketball team experienced that after taking on North Scott in round one of the state basketball tournament. With the eight point win, the Warriors continue their season which will face yet another obstacle in top-seeded Ankeny Centennial. The game will be a rematch of a regular season contest for both teams and it’s one where Waukee would like a change of outcome.

The Jaguars were one of just two teams across the regular season to find a way to defeat the Warriors, doing so in a shootout 78-70. That was back on Jan. 28 and since then, Waukee hasn’t lost another game. The Warriors already extracted revenge on the other team to defeat them in Valley, now they seek to do the same on the biggest of stages against Ankeny Centennial today. Overall the all-time series has favored the Warriors who lead the series 9-4 including three victories in the past four battles.

Through the 13 games played since 2013, Waukee has averaged 56 points against Centennial having lost just four games total in the all-time series.

As with last time, the Warriors will have to look out for Jaguar senior Cody McCullough who comes in averaging nearly 14 points per game via efficient means of 70.7 percent from the field. McCullough will come in as a strong three point shooter with one of the best individual marks from three-point range at 50 percent. McCullough will also knows how to produce points in various different ways including in the rebounding category where he averages 11.1 per contest heading into tonight’s battle.

It will be the chance for Waukee to earn their first ever state tournament title game but first they must match up against perhaps their stingiest opponent of the season. The Warriors and the Jaguars will battle it out tonight from Wells Fargo Arena beginning at 6:30 p.m.