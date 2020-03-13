With the official end to Ballard’s season at the state tournament, the Raccoon River Conference boys All-Conference list has been released. With it, five Tiger basketball stars earned their right onto the All-Conference list.

There was one first-team selection, one second-team selection, and three honorable mention honorees for the Tigers. All five individuals were starters across the 2019-20 campaign. The first-team selection for ADM comes as no surprise as Nate Mueller was a unanimous selection while sharpshooter Jaxson Millsap earned second-team honors followed by Caden Mager, Tate Stine-Smith, and Nate Conrad as the honorable mention honorees.

For Mueller, it was a second straight trip to the all-conference list and first unanimous selection. Mueller was the ultimate all-around player as he ranked sixth in Class 3A with 115 assists which also put him third across all Raccoon River Conference players. That came on top of averaging 14.5 points per game on 41.6 percent shooting from the floor. The junior also swiped 37 steals good enough for eighth across the entire conference.

“Nate is a very unselfish player who does a great job for this team,” said head coach Aaron Mager earlier this season. “Mentally he has the game down well and has the physical skill to execute very well at the varsity level.”

Mueller was also ADM’s top free-throw shooter with 61 made shots at a clip of 80.3 percent from the charity stripe overall.

Following Mueller was ADM’s three-point marksman in Jaxson Millsap. The senior was the Raccoon River Conference’s top shooter from three-point range with a whopping 68 made for the 2019-20 campaign. Millsap was also the most efficient three-point shooter among those with at least 100 attempts at 38 percent. Millsap ended his farewell campaign on a strong note with a career-high 15 points per contest. Millsaps’ defensive abilities were not to be overlooked and he made sure of that swiping a conference third-best 54 steals on the season. The senior also added ten blocks on the year not to mention 72 total rebounds.

Of ADM’s three honorable mention honorees, Nathan Conrad led the way off the glass posting ADM’s best mark of 146 total rebounds. That put him fourth overall across the conference landscape. Conrad’s offensive contributions included an average of 8.6 points per contest on 55.3 percent shooting from the floor.

Following his time on the gridiron, Tate Stine-Smith burst onto the hardwood and wrapped up his junior hoops campaign with 204 total points. Stine-Smith averaged 8.9 points per contest while shooting 49 percent overall and 37.9 percent from beyond the three-point arc. Stine-Smith also ranked second on ADM’s roster with 103 total rebounds while also chipping in 48 assists and 29 steals on the year. Also adding his name into the mix was senior Caden Mager. Mager averaged 8.2 points per game. He shot 52 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range. Mager also was strong off the glass with 94 total rebounds on the season.

Despite falling short of a state tournament run, ADM had another solid season, their fourth winning season in the past five years. A lot of that came from the five Tiger stars who earned All-Conference honors.