Following a season full of accolades, even more honors came down for the Dallas Center-Grimes boys basketball team. Following the conclusion of Norwalk’s state tournament run, the Little Hawkeye Conference released its all-conference honors.

Within the DC-G ranks, there were four Mustangs to earn such honors including two first-team selections and a pair of honorable mention nominees. As many predicted the first-team selections for DC-G went to junior Luke Rankin and sophomore Cole Glasgow. It comes as no surprise that both made the first team list. Rankin tied for the most assists across the Class 3A landscape with 154, a mark that also landed him ninth in the entire state. Rankin’s career-high 13.5 points per game showed his versatility for the season as well. The junior shot nearly 49 percent from the floor and captured 34 made shots from three-point range. Defensively Rankin showed his strength with 73 steals, second in conference action behind only AJ Toigo of Indianola.

“I went to Luke before the season and challenged him to be one of the best players in assists this season,” said head coach Joel Rankin earlier this season. “He has definitely stepped up and the team has benefited because of it. He’s turned into a more all-around player.”

The 154 assist mark also just so happened to break the school record which was previously held by Nick Drucker.

For Cole Glasgow, he followed up a stellar freshman campaign with an even better sophomore season. Glasgow finished the year with 146 field goals made, one of the best marks by a sophomore across the conference landscape. The sophomore averaged 15.6 points per contest while shooting at a clip of 52.1 percent overall.

“Last year Cole had a big season but he really went to work over the offseason and he’s improved even more this season,” said coach Rankin earlier this season. “He’s more focused on his shot selection and being the best he can be.”

Glasgow also captured 50 assists and 33 steals along the way to a total of 106 rebounds for the season.

The two honorable mention nominees were senior Trenton Liebe and junior Alex Thomas. Doing his work primarily under the three-point arc, Thomas was instrumental in the strong season for the Mustangs. He ended the year with a conference ninth-best mark of 116 total rebounds for the season. The junior also posted a conference top-ten mark in blocks swatting 20 would-be shots from the hoop. His offensive contributions included averaging 8.7 points per contest at a clip of 63.8 percent from the floor overall. Alongside Thomas was Trenton Liebe. The senior worked his way to averaging 7.2 points per game and could very well have won the conference hustle award for the season. Liebe picked up 50 assists and drew a team second-best mark of 33 steals on the year. That’s without mentioning the 70 total rebounds he earned as well.

There’s no doubt how much these four hoops stars have helped the Mustangs turn around their fortunes from a year prior, increasing their win total by nine full games.