Amid all the sports seasons coming to a close, the Waukee boys basketball team gave fans something to cheer about as they took on their first-ever state tournament title game Friday, March. 13.

It came in a time of major health scares which presented for a unique state title setting between the Warriors and the Ankeny Hawks. With only 100 fans allowed per side, it was the most exciting yet barren state title game in recent history. As for the game itself, while Waukee started the game strong and put in a late game surge, they ended up falling short of a state title crown with a 78-70 loss to the Hawks.

As one might expect, the battle against a surging Ankeny team was the toughest contest the Warriors had faced all season. It was a game that was entertaining to say the least and although the Warriors head home feeling down, they can take solace in the fact that they captured the best finish ever in program history.

“I’m so proud of these guys and what they’ve done,” said head coach Justin Ohl. “They made this season happen and to see how far they’ve come, it’s a testament to how strong this team really is.”

Heading into the contest, Waukee had never before graced a state title game and from that point alone, despite the loss, Waukee players can hang their heads on.

“It’s cool, we had a great run,” said junior Tucker DeVries following the game. “No one can take away what we’ve accomplished here this season. We wish we had this game back but it’s basketball and we’ll get right back up.”

The game itself started off pretty strong for Waukee who hit three of their eight three-point buckets in the first quarter alone. It marked the customary fast start for the Warriors but they had to deal with just as fast of a start from Ankeny who actually led after the first quarter of action 16-13. Aside from the first two minutes of the contest Waukee was engaged from a deficit but always kept within striking distance. With that said it was a challenge and then some to find consistent offense as the Warriors surcame to a season-worst 14 turnovers in the game which then turned into 15 points overall for Ankeny. The two teams battled tough but unfortunately for Waukee, they took to the halftime break down by a nine point margin.

Perhaps one of the most surprising story-lines of the contest came from DeVries who was held without a single point across the first half for the first time all season long. The Ankeny defense did a more than solid job stopping one of Class 4A’s most prolific scorers on the night as over 70 percent of his scoring came in the fourth quarter.

Coming out of the second half gates, Waukee fell short offensively with just seven point scored, one of the lowest single-quarter marks by the Warriors this season. As was the case for parts of the game, the third quarter got away from Waukee a little bit, watching Ankeny go on a 16-7 run to put Waukee in uncharted waters with their largest deficit of the season in 18 points to wrap up the first three quarters. Part of that came in transition as Ankeny out matched Waukee 16-0 in fast break points for the game.

Then, in a performance only seen in video games, the Warriors turned on the offensive jets and touched up a season-best 39 fourth-quarter points That brought an 18 point deficit down to just four points with over two minutes remaining in the contest.

“The fourth quarter really showed what this team is made of,” said coach Ohl after the game. “These guys started to find their rhythm a bit in the fourth quarter and never gave up. They put in a great effort in the fourth quarter, unfortunately it wasn’t enough tonight.”

Even with Waukee’s 39 points, Ankeny added 29 points of their own to hold off the Warriors, despite leading scorer Braxton Bayless fouling out with four minutes remaining in the ball game. With the help of 13 bench points, Ankeny would go ahead to capture the victory and the title.

Individually Payton Sandfort led the way for Waukee with 23 points followed by the 19 points from DeVries and 12 points fro Pryce Sandfort.

The loss officially sends the Warriors off with a 23-3 record to end the 2019-20 campaign. While the loss stings for now, the Warriors can take comfort knowing that they accomplished what no other Warrior boys team in history was able to do. Head into the tournament with the highest scoring average and walk away with a top-two finish. The loss may be focused on right now but there’s plenty of excitement coming back for the Warriors who retain 91 percent of their offensive production for next season.