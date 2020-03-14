Sergeant Bluff-Luton scurried to a frantic finish, but Norwalk survived, winning the Class 3A state boys basketball championship, 70-68, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday night.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton trailed by 10 points with one minute, 16 seconds left to play, then Daniel Wright hit a 3-pointer that ignited an 11-3 run in the final minute. Sergeant Bluff-Luton got four shots off in the last 13 seconds, but made just one of them before the clock expired.

Norwalk claimed the crown with a 24-3 record. Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished at 16-11.

Norwalk’s Bowen Born led all scorers with 23 points. Grant Larson scored 16 and Tyler Johnson added 14.

Wright and Jake Layman scored 21 points each for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Wright made it a double double with 15 rebounds. Majok Majouk added 14 points.

CLASS 4A

CHAMPIONSHIP

ANKENY 78, WAUKEE 70: A balanced scoring attack propelled Ankeny to victory in the state championship game.

Braxton Bayless and Jordan Kumm led Ankeny with 16 points each. Jaxon Smith scored 14, Ryan Crandell had 13 and Nolan Otten added 12 points. Kumm had nine assists.

Waukee’s Payton Sandfort led all scorers with 23 points. Tucker DeVries had 19 points and nine rebounds. Pryce Sandfort scored 12 points.

Ankeny earned the trophy with a 21-5 record. Waukee finished at 23-3.