Ames to follow school closure guidelines outlined by Governor's office

Sports in Iowa high schools will be on hiatus for at least a month.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced on Monday that all spring activities will be closed for four weeks in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. The earliest high school activities could resume would be April 13.

The decision came after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Sunday night that state high schools close for four weeks amid concerns of COVID-19. Shortly before Gov. Reynolds' address, the CDC recommended canceling or postponing public gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

In response to Gov. Reynolds' announcement, Ames High School, which was set to go on spring break next week, canceled all classes and activities for a period of four weeks — a timeline recommended by the state office.