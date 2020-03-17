From a wonderful season that was, the Waukee High School boys basketball team witnessed two of their own earn Iowa Print Sports Writers Association All-State honors for their 2019-20 campaigns.

From the start of the season, the junior duo of Tucker DeVries and Payton Sandfort have been recognizable names all across the state of Iowa. Their status grew even more as the season went on and thanks to their efforts, both Sandfort and DeVries earned their way onto the IPSWA first-team All-State list. Only one other team had two players on the first-team list.

Their spots on the first-team list should come as no surprise to anyone especially considering that DeVries and Sandfort were the top two scorers in all of Class 4A this season. With 557 total points, DeVries paced the Class 4A field with Sandfort right behind with 515 total points scored. No other 4A program had two scorers inside the top ten all year.

For DeVries, his junior campaign definitely boosted his resume for a future collegiate career. He averaged 21.4 points per game when all was said and done, one of just six shooters across the 4A landscape to average over 20 points scored per game. Each point scored was done with skill as evidence by his 55.8 percent shooting efficiency from field-goal range. A large part of that success came beyond the three-point arc, tied for the top mark with 77 made three-pointers on the season. DeVries’ offensive skills showed from the free-throw line as well with a 79 percent mark for the year. The junior’s abilities extended beyond the scoring side of things and no matter what, you could find DeVries having a hand in a lot of scoring plays. That is most evident by his 122 assists for the season, the third-best mark across the Class 4A landscape. DeVries did all the could as an all-around player also averaging 7.8 rebounds per game.

The same amount of excitement came from teammate Payton Sandfort who, like DeVries, could be effective from wherever he stood and whatever the situation. Sandfort totaled 225 rebounds on the 2019-20 campaign ranking second only behind Ankeny Centennial’s Cody McCullough. Along with averaging over eight rebounds per game, the junior also had a hand in 105 assists. That’s without mentioning his offensive capabilities which led to him averaging 19.8 points per game. Just like DeVries, a big part of Sandfort’s success came from the three-point line where he averaged nearly a trio of three-point buckets per game. Then you add in Sandfort’s free-throw shooting which was one of the best in Class 4A at 87.2 percent having missed just 12 free-throw shots all year out of 94 attempts.