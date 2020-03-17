As all things do, so too did the 2019-20 Iowa high school basketball season come to a close but with it came more honors to be handed out.

Following All-Conference and All-Substate honors, there are two DC-G boys hoops stars who will now be awarded with All-State honors by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

It should come as no surprise that the two All-State honorees for Mustang basketball would be junior Luke Rankin and sophomore Cole Glasgow earning second-team and third-team honors. Luke Rankin earned the second-team All-State honor for his strong season that included being the Class 3A co-leader in assists with 154. That mark set a new program record at DC-G while also ranking ninth across the entire state. His work on the defensive end was impressive as well as he swiped a Class 3A second-best mark of 73 steals on the year. That mark was just four steals behind Denison-Schleswig’s Charlie Wiebers. Rankin was also a strong offensive threat for DC-G averaging 13.5 points per game on 48 percent shooting from the field.

“Luke has really turned into an all-around player and he’s worked hard to get to where he is,” said head coach Joel Rankin earlier in the season. “He’s been consistent for the most part and it’s been very nice to see his improvement.”

Also not a surprise to make the All-State field was Cole Glasgow who became the only sophomore to capture an All-State honor for the 2019-20 season. Fans all season long got to watch the exciting play of Glasgow as he averaged 15.6 points per game on 52 percent shooting from the floor. Glasgow shot 38.6 percent from three-point range with 32 made three-point shots. The sophomore standout was consistent in his shooting including from the free-throw line connecting on 62.2 percent of his shots. Before the season began it was interesting to see how Glasgow would improve upon his strong freshman season but he did just that.

“Cole really stepped up his game and he really showed a improvement this season,” began Rankin. “The thing is that improvement came from doing all the little things right which sometimes is hard for high school students to do.”

Just like with Luke Rankin, this is Glasgow’s third postseason honor.