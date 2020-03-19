DES MOINES - The 3-point shot burned Ballard in the Class 3A consolation game against Clear Creek-Amana at the boys’ state basketball tournament Friday.

Ballard fell to the Clippers in overtime, 76-73, after Tyler Schrepfer hit a contested 3-pointer from the corner with three seconds left in the extra session.

“It was a fun game,” Ballard senior Nic Edwards said. “Both teams went out there and played hard.”

The Bombers led throughout the first half. They were up by as many as 11 points in the first quarter, but CCA pulled within six at the half.

The Clippers evened the score at 37-37 on a Christian Withrow free throw with 4:26 to go in the third quarter. The game was back and forth from there, with the teams exchanging leads six different times.

A 3-pointer by Nick O’Connor gave CCA a 69-68 lead with 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. Connor Drew tied the game after making 1 of 2 free throws with 45 seconds left and both teams made big defensive stands in the final seconds to force the extra session.

In overtime Ballard fell behind by four early. Drew hit a free throw and a hook shot and Ashton Hermann made 1 of 2 foul shots to even the score at 73-73 with 34 seconds to go.

The Clippers ran the clock down in their final possession to get Schrepfer his look and he delivered in the final seconds. Ballard tried a length-of-the-court pass to get one more look, but the ball was knocked away.

CCA ended up hitting 10 of 23 3-pointers and dominating the glass, outrebounding Ballard 56-33.

The Bombers were hurt by the hot shooting of O’Connor in the second half. O’Connor hit seven of his eight 3-pointers and scored 23 of his game-high 28 points in the third and fourth quarters.

“We knew he could shoot it,” Ballard head coach Jeff Schertz said. “We got to him a little late a couple times and to his credit he knocked them down.”

Edwards helped Ballard prevent CCA from taking complete charge in the second half. He hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half with the aid of great ball distribution from point guard Mason Murphy.

“Shout out to all the other kids on the court,” Edwards said. “I’ve got to give credit to my teammates for finding me. Murph’s so good at driving and kicking out to us shooters. It really helps when you have a kid like him that can run the offense.”

Ballard finished fourth in 3A with a 19-8 record. That follows up last year’s state appearance - the program’s first since 2005.

“It was a good achievement for us,” Drew said. “This team built a lot this year and it’s another step in our path.”

Drew ended up with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists versus CCA. Murphy also had 14 points and added four assists and Hermann led Ballard in scoring with 18 points.

Reinertson chipped in seven points and four rebounds and Kale Krogh six points, four boards and two blocks.

CCA finished third in 3A with a 21-6 record. Withrow went for 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Schrepfer 12 points and six rebounds and T.J. Bollers 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Clear Creek-Amana 76, Ballard 73 (OT)

CCA 14 15 24 16 7 - 76

B 23 12 14 20 4 - 73

CCA (76) - Nick O’Connor 9-16 2-2 28, Tyler Schrepfer 5-18 0-0 12, Christian Withrow 8-19 6-8 22, Mike Potter 0-4 0-2 0, T.J. Bollers 2-8 6-6 10, Ryan Navara 2-2 0-0 4, Brock Reade 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-68 14-18 76. 3-point field goals (10): O’Connor 8, Schrepfer 2. Rebounds (56): Bollers 15. Assists (14): Withrow 5. Steals (8): O’Connor 2, Potter 2, Reade 2. Blocks: None. Fouls: 11.

Ballard (73) - Mason Murphy 5-15 4-4 14, Kade Reinertson 3-8 0-0 7, Asthon Hermann 5-14 5-6 18, Connor Drew 5-10 4-6 14, Kale Krogh 3-5 0-0 6, Nic Edwards 5-10 0-0 14, Sam Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, Drake Wunder 0-2 0-0 0, Kade Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Jacob Ihle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 26-68 13-16 73. 3-point field goals (8): Edwards 4, Hermann 3, Reinertson. Rebounds (33): Drew 7. Assists (16): Drew 6. Steals (14): Hermann 3, Edwards 3. Blocks (3): Krogh 2. Fouls: 14.