Five Nevada girls’ basketball players were given all-Heart of Iowa Conference recognition by the conference coaches in 2019-2020.

Senior forward Kacie Rewerts, junior guard Addi Vorm and center Sydney Mosinski, sophomore forward Shelbi Hazlitt and sophomore guard Elie Tuhn were honored after helping Nevada win seven games in conference play.

Rewerts was named to the first team. She was joined by North Polk’s Maggie Phipps and Jaedon Murphy, Gilbert’s Ava Hawthorne and Emma Bulman, Roland-Story’s Reagan Barkema and Juliann Clark and Prairie City-Monroe’s Reagan Freland.

Rewerts averaged 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals in conference play.

Vorm and Mosinski landed on the second team with North Polk’s Hannah Foster, Lucy Schaffer and Makyla Boatman, Gilbert’s Nessa Johnson, Roland-Story’s Reece Johnson and Madeline Morton and South Hamilton’s Hallee Feaker.

Vorm averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals. She led the team in 3-pointers during conference play with 23.

Mosinski was the top Cub rebounder with a 7.2 average in conference games. She also averaged 6.4 rebounds.

Hazlitt and Tuhn were named honorable mention.

Hazlitt contributed 5.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. Tuhn averaged 6.7 points, 2.6 steals and 2.4 rebounds and she made 17 3-pointers.

All-HOIC girls’ basketball teams

First team: Jaedon Murphy (Sr.), North Polk; Maggie Phipps (Sr.), North Polk; Ava Hawthorne (So.), Gilbert; Emma Bulman (Jr.), Gilbert; Reagan Barkema (So.), Roland-Story; Juliann Clark (Sr.), Roland-Story; Regan Freland (Sr.), PCM; Kacie Rewerts (Sr.), Nevada.

Second team: Lucy Schaffer (So.), North Polk; Hannah Foster (Jr.), North Polk; Makayla Boatman (Fr.), North Polk; Nessa Johnson (Jr.), Gilbert; Madeline Morton (Jr.), Roland-Story; Reece Johnson (So.), Roland-Story; Sydney Mosinski (Jr.), Nevada; Addi Vorm (Jr.), Nevada; Hallee Feaker (Fr.), South Hamilton.

Honorable mention: Abi Zimmer (Jr.), North Polk; Liza Schaffer (Fr.), North Polk; Thea Rotto (Jr.), Gilbert; Katie Currans (Jr.), Gilbert; Kylie Tjernagel (Sr.), Roland-Story; Amy Rathmacher (Sr.), Roland-Story; Lilli Baird (Jr.), PCM; Kate McCarthy (Sr.), PCM: Shelbi Hazlitt (So.), Nevada; Elie Tuhn (So.), Nevada; Aneesa Balderas (Sr.), South Hamilton; Caleigh Hewitt (So.), South Hamilton; Izzy Bravard (Sr.), Greene County; Brianna Habben (So.), Greene County; Emily Lowe (Jr.), Saydel; Daleaney Shinn (Jr.), Saydel.

Final HOIC standings

North Polk 13-1

Gilbert 12-2

Roland-Story 10-3

Nevada 7-7

PCM 7-7

South Hamilton 4-9

Greene County 2-12

Saydel 0-14