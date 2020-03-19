Lewis third Cyclone to transfer this week

Terrence Lewis is the latest Iowa State player to head for the exit.

The junior wing has entered the transfer portal, an ISU spokesperson confirmed to the Ames Tribune.

The Milwaukee native is the third Cyclone to make a decision to transfer this week, joining freshman Caleb Grill and sophomore Zion Griffin. Along with the expected departure of Tyrese Haliburton, who as a potential NBA draft lottery pick is likely to forgo his remaining years of eligibility, coach Steve Prohm's roster is looking at a massive overhaul after a 12-20 campaign in 2019-20. It was the most losses for an ISU team in 44 years.

Lewis was unable to find consistent playing time over three seasons at ISU. He averaged 13.6 minutes per game this season and did not appear in eight game's as a coach's decision throughout the season.

The Cyclones now have three open scholarships for the upcoming season, and will have a fourth should Haliburton decide to go pro. That is in addition to a four-man recruiting class already signed and Troy transfer Javan Johnson eligible after sitting out last season, making it likely that the Cyclones could have eight players on the roster who did not play for them last season.