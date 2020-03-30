There may be no sports right now but there are sports on the horizon.

Recently that came in the form of 2020 high school football schedules being released. For the ADM High School football team, that meant a five home game and four road game slate. ADM enters a new district on the gridiron complete but the change in the district doesn’t mean a whole lot of change in familiarity. The Tigers bring one 2019 district member in Winterset while also faced with repeat battles against Perry, Creston, and Harlan. Against those four opponents, the Tigers collected a 3-1 record scoring 153 total points compared to 78 total points given up. Overall, the slate of opponents from last year went a combined 41-45 while averaging just over 27 touchdowns per outing.

The familiarity extends to one more team as the Tigers will get to clash once again with Dallas Center-Grimes following a two-year absence. Overall, the schedule will look like this:

* (8-28) vs. Gilbert (2-7)

* (9-04) vs. Harlan (7-3)

* (9-11) @ Knoxville (6-3)

* (9-18) @ Creston (2-7)

* (9-25) vs. Norwalk (9-2)

* (10-02) vs. Winterset (4-5)

* (10-09) @ Des Moines Hoover (2-7)

* (10-16) @ Dallas Center-Grimes (9-2)

* (10-23) vs. Perry (0-9)

Once ADM hits the gridiron once more, they will have to do so without some key pieces from the 2019 campaign. In total, they will be losing out on 17 seniors from the 2019 campaign including future Iowa State University football star Kaden Sutton. They will now have to fill the void left from Sutton’s Class 3A-leading 29 tackles for loss. ADM does, however, retain two of their top five tacklers from last season in Nathan Pfiffner and Gabe Heitz who combined for 76.5 total tackles on the year.

Coach Garrison Carter and his staff will also have to find a way around replacing star wideout Nathan Conrad who hauled in 666 receiving yards and nine touchdowns to lead the team last season. That’s not to mention three of their top four pass-catchers who combined for 16 touchdowns and 1,238 yards. For that, they have a solid answer in speedster Lucas Ray who walked away from the 2019 season averaging 10.1 yards per reception.

It will be an interesting year for the Tigers who look to improve upon two straight 5-4 campaigns.