While most of the sports world sits in uncertainty, there’s one without a doubt certain aspect that has brought a little life back into the sports world.

Recently the IHSAA released the 2020 football schedules for each team across the state. For the Waukee High School football team, they will see the two-year cycle come to an end and will take on an interesting 2020 campaign. Residing in Class 4A, for at least one season the Warriors will not be worrying about district champions and competing for at-large playoff berths. Districts will be swiped entirely in favor of “group” formats. For Waukee, that means residing in Group 6 alongside Johnston, Linn-Mar, Waterloo West, and Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

Waukee’s 2020 list of games will also see a slight change and will look like this:

* (8-28) vs. Southeast Polk (7-3) 40

* (9-4) @ Ankeny (7-4)

* (9-11) @ Linn-Mar (6-4)

* (9-18) vs. Waterloo West (3-6)

* (9-25) vs. Ankeny Centennial (8-2)

* (10-2) @ Dowling Catholic (12-1)

* (10-9) vs. Johnston (5-4)

* (10-16) @ West Des Moines Valley (12-1)

* (10-23) vs. Urbandale (7-4)

The Warriors will retain four of their match-ups from the 2019 campaign with rematches against Dowling Catholic, Johnston, Valley, and Southeast Polk. All told, Waukee’s opponents last year put up a collective record of 67-29 with seven of those teams making the playoffs. Combined the teams averaged nearly five touchdowns per game.

Waukee themselves posted 51 total trips to the red zone and accumulated 5,270 total yards of offense. Overall head coach Scott Carlson and his staff will have to replace 33 seniors from the 2019 roster including some big-time performers. That includes three out of their top five point earners Mitch Randall (102 points), Cade Tjaden (64 points), and Sam O’Dell (62 points). The defensive side will also undergo some changes including the loss of two of their top five tacklers in Cole Spyksma (63 tackles) and Simon Loftsgard (41 tackles). Waukee will combat all those losses with defensive stars in Chase Evanson, Joe Morrison, and Cael Thorson to name a few. That also includes all-around standout Aaron Smith who did a multitude of different things including an interception return for a touchdown, two kick return touchdowns, along with one receiving and six rushing scores.