Thanks to a strong group of young wrestlers the Nevada wrestling team started to turn the corner during the 2019-2020 season.

The Cubs went from three dual victories a year ago to 5-15 this season. They placed fifth at the Heart of Iowa Conference meet and sixth at the Class 2A sectional meet in Gilbert, sent three wrestlers to districts and put a wrestler in the state tournament for the first time since 2012.

“We’re getting better,” Nevada head wrestling coach Lonnie Ferguson said. “Our kids are fighting.”

Freshman Drew Robison wrestled at 106 pounds and became the first Cub wrestler to make state since Sam Lodestein in 2012. Junior Caden Jones (220) and sophomore Camdan Vincent (285) each made districts for Nevada.

“Having three district qualifiers is going to have an effect,” Ferguson said. “We already have kids that are talking about going out next year that haven’t been out. To have Drew do what he did and other kids get to districts - it’s helping our program.”

Nevada’s five dual wins came over Prairie City-Monroe (36-30), Saydel (45-18), Coon Rapids-Bayard (60-12), South Hamilton (48-27) and Roland-Story (48-36). The Cubs also came within striking distance in losses to Knoxville (42-28), Roland-Story (45-30) and Ogden twice (37-30 and 39-30).

During in-season tournaments Neavda placed 14th at Dallas-Center-Grimes, fifth at Knoxville, eighth at Iowa Falls-Alden, 15th at Ames and 19th at Guthrie Center.

At the HOIC meet Nevada Robinson, Jones and Vincent each took second. Cael Franzen came in third at 145, Theo Skelton and Holden Fry fourth at 152 and 182 respectively and Luis Lopez and Sam Steele fifth at 126 and 38.

Jones provided the first big highlight for Nevada in the postseason by winning a sectional title at 220. Robinson and Vincent also advanced to districts with runner-up performances.

Edgar Cabrera placed third at 138, Fry third at 182, Lopez fifth at 126 and Skelton (145), Steele (152) and Nate Anderson (195) each finished sixth.

Robinson moved onto state with a runner-up finish at districts in Huxley. He knocked off 10th-ranked Riece Graham of Perry by major decision in the semifinals, 11-2, then fell to seventh-ranked Carter Koltoff for the second week in a row in the finals, 6-3.

Jones fell one spot shy of qualifying for state by taking third after losing to eighth-ranked Cayden Meskan of Gilbert in the semifinals, but bouncing back to to pin South Hardin-BCLUW’s Aiden Farnsworth in the third-place match. Vincent lost both of his matches at districts to place fourth.

At state Robinson went 1-2.

Robinson put up a great fight against third-ranked Derrick Bass of Davenport Assumption in the first round of 2A competition at 106 before suffering a 6-0 setback. He came back to whip Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Jahluv Buckhanan in the consolation first round by major decision, 16-0 in three minutes, but lost the next day to Koltoff by major decision to end his remarkable first season at 33-8.

“To have a freshman get a win at state is huge,” Ferguson said. “It’s a positive to have him do as well as he did.”

Jones began the year playing for the Nevada boys’ basketball program. He learned quickly, finishing with a 10-6 record to take a lot of momentum into 2020-2021.

“When you have success you have other people that pay attention,” Ferguson said. “They think why not me. We already have some of the guys in basketball that are just like Caden Jones. They think maybe I should try it.”

Vincent went 23-15 and Zach Martinez posted a winning 8-7 record at 138 as a sophomore. Franzen went 8-8 at 160 as a sophomore.

Steele and Fry each ended up with 15 wins during their junior and sophomore seasons respectively. Lopez won 14, Zach Stinn (113-120) 13 and Dominick Garcia (113-120) 13 and 11 respectively as juniors, Cabrera 12 as a freshman and Anderson eight as a freshman.

Skelton ended up with eight victories as a junior Nick Lauritzen added three at 195 as a freshman.

Luke Schmitz and Isaac Pantoja were Nevada’s only senior competitors. They each finished with two victories.

With the rest of the team coming back Nevada looks primed for a run at a winning dual season in 2020-2021. Robinson has the potential to return to state and do damage and Jones and Vincent will try and join him there next winter.

“We have almost the entire team coming back,” Ferguson said. “We’ll be even better next year.”