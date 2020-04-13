The Roland-Story football program will be beginning a new chapter in 2020 with the hiring of new head coach Matt Finn.

Finn arrives in Story City from Osage, where he coached from 2015-2019. His teams won Class 1A District 3 titles and made the playoffs each of the last two seasons — earning him 1A District 3 Coach of the Year honors both times.

Finn also coached on offense in the 2018 Shrine Bowl. Overall, he has six years of head coaching experience and five more as an assistant, including from 2013-14 at West Delaware.

Off the field Finn received the 2017 Wartburg College Outstanding High School Teacher Award.

“We feel very lucky to have Coach Matt Finn leading our football program,” Roland-Story activities director Brian Petersen said. “He is a great fit for Roland-Story to continue pushing our tradition-rich program forward. Coach Finn is a great educator who is a student of the game, thorough, and very self-motivated to continue improving. He possesses valuable experiences as a head and assistant coach which will help him hit the ground running here at Roland-Story. He understands the value of all kids on a football team as well as the importance of multi-sport athletes in a 2A-size school.”

Finn is replacing Aaron Stensland as the head of the Norse program.

“Ask any coach in the state and they will tell you Roland-Story is a great place to be,” Finn said. “The tradition of excellence that was started decades ago by Coach (Kerry) Van Winkle and his teams is still ingrained in the community, and I think that well of pride will be a great resource for our program as we move forward. At Roland-Story there are standards of excellence in academics, the arts, and athletics which indicate the presence of great support from parents, school staff, and community for the students. There is a great foundation to launch from here.”

One word can describe the foundation for his program — trust.

“People tend to trust people who they like, who they know will do the right thing, and who they know can do their job really well,” Finn said. “Our primary focus will be building team trust by getting everyone focused on improving the quality of connections with their teammates, engaging in intentional character development, and constantly improving on our mental, emotional and physical approaches to the game.”

Finn hopes to install confidence into a program coming off a 1-8 season.

“Everyone on our team can contribute,” Finn said. “While we will push our athletes out of their comfort zones to hone their strengths and improve some deficits, we’ve got to do a great job of helping people grow in their roles. In healthy organizations, people feel valued because they see how they’re contributing to the greater good.”

On offense Finn said Roland-Story will be very multiple. His Osage teams displayed the ability to move the football, especially the 2018 squad that set school marks by averaging 36 points and 441.4 yards per game.

Defensively, Finn plans on running out of an even front.

Finn was hired on March 9. He is excited to start developing relationships with his players and coaches and building his program, but it hasn’t been easy due to COVID-19.

“Hopefully we can start the physical transition on time this summer,” Finn said. “The current crisis we find ourselves in has made for a pretty non-traditional transition, but I really have to credit our assistants with the time they’ve been willing to put in over Zoom in the past couple of weeks.”

Once his players put the pads on next fall Finn is aiming for everyone to get better each week.

“We want to use football to positively impact the people by helping them become the best versions of themselves by engaging in constant improvement,” Finn said. “We want to uphold the rich and storied tradition of Roland-Story football and have a ton of fun on Friday nights in the fall with people we care a lot about.”