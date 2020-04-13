When Katie Dinnebier walked onto the black courts at McCormick Place in Chicago last July she could hardly believe her eyes.

Staring at 80 full-sized basketball courts constructed inside the largest convention center in North America, she was awestruck.

“Walking onto the courts was incredible,” Dinnebier said. “It was like nothing I’ve been a part of.”

But Dinnebier, a Drake women’s basketball recruit from Waukee, and her All Iowa Attack teammates weren’t there to take in the sights. They were there to win the NIKE 16U Elite Youth Basketball League national championship.

They did, becoming the the first 16U team to claim a national title for the Attack.

“It was crazy,” Ames junior Caroline Waite said. “It was really special and a moment we’ll never forget. We all were just so happy for each other. It was a dream come true.”

The 16U Attack girls were a remarkable 38-0 last summer under the direction of coach Randy Mauro. In addition to the big tournament in Chicago they won national tournaments in Virginia, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota and at home in Ames.

“Nobody thought a team from Iowa would win it,” Attack President and girls’ program director Dickson Jensen said. “But they did.”

The 2019 16U team featured Dinnebier, Waite, Ashley Iiams (Ames), Hannah Stuelke (Cedar Rapids Washington), Jada Gyamfi (Urbandale), Riley Wright (Marion), Rylie Kruse (Southeast Polk), Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Washington High School, S.D.) and Ava Hawthorne (Gilbert).

“We’re with our teammates a lot,” Dinnebier said. “That’s a big part of our success - chemistry.”

The camaraderie between the Attack players helped them take down teams featuring players with offers from Connecticut, Baylor, Notre Dame and the other traditional powers of women’s basketball.

“We hold each other accountable,” Iimas said. “We push each other every day.”

And it’s not like the Attack lacked talent.

Waite has verbally committed to Bradley, Wright to Northern Iowa and Stuelke to Iowa. Several of the other players have Division 1 offers as well.

But their dedication is what put them over the top.

“We work hard, we work well together and we play super-fast,” Dinnebier said. “And we all can shoot - that’s one thing that really stands out about Attack.”

Waite, Iiams, Dinnebier, Wright, Stuelke and Gyamfi will all be part of the Attack 17U team this year looking to follow up last year with another championship. They will be joined by Iowa verbal Sidney Affofter from Marist, Ill., Drake verbal Maggie Phipps from North Polk, South Dakota verbal Grace Larkins from Southeast Polk and Taylor McCabe from Fremont, Neb.

Jensen will coach the 17U girls.

“I like this group,” Jensen said. “I think we’re going to be very good. We’ll see if the ball falls in our direction.”

But in order to win another championship they have to be able to play. Right now COVID-19 has kept everyone off the courts and put the Attack season in jeopardy.

“It’s devastating,” Waite said. “Right now we should be in Florida. We were so excited and hoping to win another championship playing the game we love and being with each other.”

Waite and Iiams grew up together playing with the Attack.

The ‘Dynamic Duo’ has endured a lot of eight-hour practices together. They want a crack at another championship, especially since Iimas did not participate in the Chicago tournament last year after filling in for an injured player on the 2019 Attack 17U team.

“It’s been so special to have a best friend at your side at all times,” Iiams said. “Having someone go the exact same thing as you your whole life is special. Being able to accomplish a championship together is really huge.”

If COVID-19 cancels the season it won’t be easy for the girls to accept not being able to have a shot at that goal. But it gives them a great life lesson.

“There are going to be things you were looking forward to that just aren’t going to happen,” Jensen said. “You’ve got to get back in the saddle. It’ll be a bump in the road, but they still have another year of high school and then college. Their dreams are still big.”

For now Jensen has his players preparing as though they will play this summer. Though the girls can’t get to the gym or the weight room, they’re still expected to put in cardiovascular and strength training when they can and make 300 free throws and 300 3-pointers a day.

“Dickson pushes us and expects the best out of us,” Iiams said. “That’s what sets us apart.”

If they do make it back on the court there will be plenty of motivation for another championship run.

“That would be awesome,” Waite said. “I definitely think we’re capable of it.”