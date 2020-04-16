Top prospect Jalen Green heading to G-League ushers in new era

If the news that Jalen Green, one of the top prep prospects in the country and potential No. 1 draft pick next summer, was bypassing college for a spot in the G-League’s select program felt significant, it’s because it is.

The G-League offering top-tier prospects $500,000 salaries is a huge upgrade from the $125,000 it had previously offered, and my guess is it will be enough to entice quite a few of this country’s best prep players to skip college. It gives those players a viable domestic option to play professionally for serious money.

No longer is the choice Duke or Australia, Kentucky or Europe, but rather blue bloods or greenbacks.

So this is a significant moment in the flow of talent through the American system of basketball.

I just don’t think it’s a particularly huge deal for college basketball.

The preps-to-pros era, which essentially ran from 1995 to 2005, is sometimes remembered for its cautionary tales like Ndubi Ebi, Kwame Brown and Eddy Curry, but it also got Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James into the NBA, where they did just fine.

When prospects were forced back to college, it gave the NCAA an influx of talent, yes, but it was an NBA rule designed to help NBA franchises, giving them an extra year of scouting players against competition that was easier to judge than the uneven prep opposition high schoolers face.

The last 15 years given college basketball Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson, and the sport is better for it. But another preps-to-pros wave became inevitable over the last few years as the NBA signaled it was going to rescind its age requirement rule.

I don’t see that as some sort of existential threat to college basketball. The sport survived just fine during the last preps-to-pros generation. I expect that will be the case this time around, too.

The NBA’s decision to beef up the G-League as an option and Green’s decision to get that ball rolling isn’t so much a landscape-shifting event as it is a speeding up of the inevitable.

It’s been clear for years that college basketball would again lose its best incoming talent to the NBA. That time is simply here now.

What’s more fascinating to me and crucial for college basketball is what happens to this enhanced G-League setup once players are allowed to get into the draft right after high school?

Will the G-League, which is owned and operated by the NBA, be interested in shelling out half-a-million bucks not to potential lottery picks, but players ranked in the top-25 or top-50 of their recruiting classes? If the answer is no, I suspect those types of players will largely stick to college, with some perhaps pursuing options overseas.

If it’s yes, it exacerbates an already significant issue for college hoops, which is keeping fringe-level pros in school for longer.

Over the last half-decade or so, we’ve seen players with little-to-no draft or NBA prospects flee college hoops to pursue a mid- or low-level pro hoops paychecks. Last year 44 declared underclassmen went undrafted. Some surely thought they’d be picked, but a significant chunk knew it was unlikely and went anyway because the allure of college simply isn’t keeping up with the economics of pro basketball.

There’s enough money in pro hoops worldwide that in many cases it’s trumping the intangible benefits college basketball offers.

College basketball was never going to keep prospects like Tracy McGrady or Karl-Anthony Towns either at all or for very long. It should endeavor to try to keep players like Iowa State’s Lindell Wigginton or Iowa’s Tyler Cook in school for longer. If you’re bleeding players like that - truly talented players who can be among college hoops’ best but aren’t immediate NBA material - the quality and continuity of rosters is going to diminish to the point where the game is truly impacted for the worse.

Whether it’s name, image and likeness or adopting something like an NHL system where a player can be drafted and still go to school (with something like a significant signing bonus), there needs to be structural changes that keeps college basketball at a high level of hoops.

Green’s decision to give the G-League select program it’s first big win doesn’t change much for college basketball, but that doesn’t mean the sport should ignore the issues it does have - and that could get worse.