Nevada graduate Thomas Crawford recently completed his first season of college baseball at Cornell College, a NCAA Division 3 school in Mount Vernon.

Crawford is the son of Mark and Kim Crawford of Nevada. He was a second-team all-Heart of Iowa Conference performer in his final year at Nevada, leading the team with a .325 batting average, 15 runs and 13 steals and playing error-free ball in center field.

By the end of his high school career Crawford was Nevada’s all-time leader in steals with 42.

Crawford decided to discuss the influence Nevada had on him, his first year as a Cornell Ram and how it only lasted nine games due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the Nevada Journal.

Questions are in bold and are followed by Saunders’ responses

How did Nevada prepare you for Cornell?

Academically, I would say one way that Nevada prepared me for Cornell was through having block scheduled classes. At Cornell we take one class at a time for 18 days and then we get a new class. At Nevada a lot of the classes that I took were a block, which made my high school classes a little more similar to Cornell’s schedule.

What were your favorite memories playing at Nevada?

I have a lot of great memories from my four years of playing at Nevada, so it is hard to choose just one. I would say of course just spending every day in the summer with my friends and at baseball, as well as setting the school record for stolen bases in a career.

What was life like adjusting to college ball?

I would say the biggest adjustment from high school baseball to college baseball is that in college we have baseball every single day. In high school, it was only the summertime, but at Cornell, we had it from the day that classes started basically until the end of the school year. Another big adjustment was the roster size. I believe we had about 70 guys on the roster at the beginning of the year at Cornell.

What were your biggest challenges?

I think the biggest challenge was just the adjustment period of becoming familiar with college and college baseball and how to balance all of that, along with being on my own for the first time.

What has been your favorite part of your first year at Cornell?

I could say a lot of different things for my favorite part of my first year at Cornell, but definitely the opportunity to play college baseball has been awesome. I would also say the best part about my first year was all of the friendships that I have formed already in just one year.

What were your initial thoughts when the NCAA cut your first season short due to the COVID-19 virus?

I don’t think it really came as a surprise to anyone, just because of everything that was being canceled before our school had announced their plan. Despite being pretty sure that it was going to happen, it was still hard for all of us to believe that our season was ending just as it was really starting.

How is the team adjusting to quarantine life?

It’s just a big adjustment period. I think we are all adjusting pretty well, being at home with family, but it’s hard not to be at Cornell with the rest of our family in the baseball program. Despite being apart from one another we have all grown so close that I still keep in touch with quite a few guys every day.

How supportive have Ram head coach Seth Wing and the rest of your coaches been?

The coaches have gone above and beyond with reaching out to all of the players as we adjust to our season being cut short and finishing the school year at home. They reach out just about every day making sure we are all doing alright with class and just to let us know that they are thinking of us and our families.

How about your family?

My family has been super supportive. We (the baseball team) were in Florida on our spring break trip when we found out, and the day after we got back my parents came to campus to help me get all of my stuff out of the dorms and get it back to their house for the summer.

How are you adjusting to COVID-19 academically?

Now we have to transform to online (classes), which makes things somewhat difficult. But I think that I am getting used to it.

How much of a bummer is it to see the seniors have to go through this?

I can’t imagine how all of the seniors feel about their final season being cut short. I know how much I hated hearing the news of our season being canceled, and how much it hurt me, and I’m only in my first season. I can’t imagine how the guys who lost their last season, the last few months of college, and graduation are feeling.

How has this ordeal impacted you as a player and a person?

This whole experience has really taught me to not take anything for granted. I never ever would have thought that the season would have gotten cut short because of this, and with that happening, I have realized my appreciation for how the seniors and the rest of the team took all of the freshmen in and welcomed them to the team without hesitation. I’ve basically got 70 friends on campus. That is something that I will carry with me.

What are your future plans?

I plan on going back to Cornell and playing baseball, and picking up right where we left off this season. I plan on majoring in kinesiology and attending Palmer College of Chiropractic.