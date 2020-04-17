Following the recent announcement by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, both the IGHSAU and the IHSAA have officially announced the conclusion of the spring sports season.

This comes following a tentative plan by both governing bodies to push back the start of the spring sports season to a May 1st practice date. It’s an unfortunate setback to what was set to be a promising spring sports campaign for many Dallas County area teams. As for summer sports, the softball and baseball campaigns are still suspended and remain under investigation.

Keep watching for more updates on the status of the summer sports season.