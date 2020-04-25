STRONGHURST, Ill. — Jay Blender is a living legend in Henderson County.

For 33 years, Blender coached basketball, first at Southern High School, then at West Central.

Year in and year out, Blender’s team were entertaining and competitive. He not only helped players reach the next level, he taught them life lessons that have carried his players far beyond high school.

Blender will be honored later this summer when he is inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. The ceremony originally was scheduled for May, but has been pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Blender, who retired from coaching it 2016, it was the final piece to complete the puzzle.

“It was totally surprising. I had no idea,” Blender said. “My wife (Rhonda) saw it on Facebook o Nov. 1, the I got a letter a couple days later. I always enjoyed sports as a kid, playing games. I continued to play sports in college. But basketball has always bee my favorite sports.”

Blender was born and raised in Stronghurst, where he attended Southern High School. Blender has ever strayed far from his roots, today living in Raritan, Illinois. Blender graduated from Southern in 1977, the attended Monmouth College.

In 1989, Blender returned to Southern High School to teach and coach until Southern and Union consolidated to form West Central in 2005.

Blender coached both boys and girls basketball during his 33 years on the bench, starting with the Union High School girls team back in the early 1980s.

“I’ve had some really good kids through the years. Good parents and good administrators to work with. I was very fortunate to have so many good people in Henderson County who supported me through the whole process,” Blender said. “Back in the day we played in the Bi-County Conference. All the schools were close and all the fans would travel to all of the away games. We had some great rivalries over the years. Back then, we thought traveling to Avon was a long road trip.”

Blender had the pleasure of coaching his children, Brent and Brandy, creating memories to last a lifetime.

Blender’s wife works as a medical assistant in Roseville, but rarely missed a game.

“Through all the practices and games and summer camps and open gyms, she was always a great supporter,” Blender said. “I never really had to ask her. I just said told her we are going to summer camps here and there and she never complained. I was very lucky to have someone like her to support me all along the way.”

Blender compiled a career 521-366 record, including 401-319 at the varsity level. His teams won nine conference titles and four regional crowns through the years.

Now, Blender will take his place among the all-time greats in Illinois high school basketball coaching history.

“The support I’ve had since it was announced that I was going into the Hall of Fame has been tremendous,” Blender said. “I’ve had ex-players getting ahold of me, congratulating me. We’ve shared some great memories. It’s really been an overwhelming experience. I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on a lot of great memories.”