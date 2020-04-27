Iowa State added the Memphis transfer over the weekend

After more than a month with seeing its roster shed players, Iowa State finally added to it over the weekend.

Whether that addition solves an immediate issue remains to be seen.

Tyler Harris, a sophomore transfer from Memphis, pledged to the Cyclones over the weekend, giving the team the point guard it currently lacks, but whether he’ll be able to help this year remains to be seen.

Under standard NCAA rules, Harris would have to sit out the 2020-21 season as a transfer, but these are not standard times. Waivers for immediate eligibility have been easier and easier to come by, and there remains the chance that the transfer rule will change - there is expected to be a vote next month that could clear the way for immediate-eligibility for all first-time transfers.

Whether or not the proposal for universal eligibility for transfers will pass is murky. It’s a huge rule change, but one that has broad public support. NCAA members, though, are already trying to navigate the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, so pushing a huge overhaul further down the calendar might look attractive to voters.

Despite needing a point guard, it wouldn’t be the worst long-term outcome for ISU if Harris isn’t able to play this season.

At 5-foot-9, Harris presents lineup construction issues, especially for an ISU team that doesn’t currently have a lot of length in the backcourt. Tre Jackson is listed at 6-foot-1 and Rasir Bolton 6-foot-3, so pairing either of those returners with a small guard would be problematic.

Harris also played off the ball quite a bit at Memphis, so he’s not necessarily an instant-fix at point guard, either. He’s a talented player who will help ISU, and if he’s unable to play immediately, that doesn’t undo that fact.

His departure from hometown Memphis comes after he became one of coach - and Memphis legend - Penny Hardaway’s first recruits. He had a strong freshman year, but saw his role significantly diminish as a sophomore as Hardaway brought in a blockbuster recruiting class.

Harris’ 3-point shooting improved - 31.5 percent to 36.4 - as a sophomore but saw his efficiency and effectiveness decrease elsewhere. His assist rate dropped - it was marginally better than ISU big man Michael Jacobson last year, for comparison - while he shot 38 percent on 2-pointers, down from 50.5 percent as a freshman. His turnover rate also ticked up.

If Harris does have to redshirt this season, it gives Prohm, his staff and Harris a year to perhaps rebuild some confidence and improve his skills.

I’m of the opinion that student-athletes should be able to be immediately-eligible after a transfer, simply in the name of fairness, but that doesn’t mean I fail to see the benefits of a sit-out year. I doubt that Marial Shayok would have had the senior year he did with the Cyclones and parlay that into being an NBA draft pick had he not had a season to do nothing but improve his game.

While I think it’s wrong to mandate that sit-out season, I think it makes sense in plenty of situations for players to utilize the redshirt option. It should be a choice.

For ISU, getting Harris into the program at this time is a win, regardless of whether or not he plays the upcoming season. Given the uncertainty college sports is experiencing overall, you get a talented player into the program and figure it out from there.

It’s not necessarily ideal for Prohm, who still has three scholarships to fill and is under increasing scrutiny after two sub-.500 seasons in the last three years, but perfect might not exist right now.

Getting Harris to commit is a start, and, after the last month of missing out on transfers, that’s the best place the Cyclones have been since the season ended.